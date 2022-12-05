'Ready To Rock, Wish Me Luck': Lalu Prasad Yadav's Daughter Ahead of Donating Kidney To Father Today

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) patriarch Lalu Prasad Yadav’s daughter Rohini Acharya is set to donate her kidney to her father amid his health problems on Monday.

Ahead of her surgery today, Rohini shared pictures on her Twitter handle at the hospital and said “ready to rock and roll, wish me good luck." Another picture shows Yadav sitting with her in patient clothes.

Yadav will go under the kidney transplant surgery in Singapore today.

Ready to rock and roll ✌️Wish me a good luck pic.twitter.com/R5AOmFMW0E— Rohini Acharya (@RohiniAcharya2) December 5, 2022

He has been unwell and was undergoing kidney-related issues after which doctors had advised a transplant. Here is where Rohini, his second daughter stepped in and said it was her “good fortune" to helping her parents.

In a Tweet on Saturday, Rohini wrote a note to her father saying, “we haven’t seen God, but as God, have seen my father.”

She also said that her parents were like God to her. “I can do anything for them," she added.

Yadav is currently out on bail owing to his health problems, and has been hospitalized several times during this period. He was booked in the five fodder scam cases and was granted bail by the Jharkhand high court in April.

He was granted permission to travel overseas for his surgery in October.

