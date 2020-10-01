Ready to Sell 'Viraat' for Rs 100 Crore if Co Gets NOC: Firm

The new owner of the decommissioned warship INS Viraat as sought Rs 100 crore from a Mumbai-based firm which is making last-ditch efforts to save the warship from being dismantled and to convert it into a museum.

INS Viraat, the aircraft carrier which was inducted into the Indian Navy in 1987 and decommissioned in 2017, was purchased by Shree Ram Group for a sum of Rs 38.54 crore at an auction in July this year.

The warship, which is the symbol of India's rich maritime heritage, reached the ship-breaking yard at Alang on the Gujarat coast last week. Since the ship was bought as scrap in an auction, aspiring buyers would also need to procure a no-objection certificate (NOC) from the Ministry of Defence to buy the ship now, Shree Ram Group Chairman Mukesh Patel told.