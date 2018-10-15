GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Real Estate Broker in Maharashtra Killed over Post on WhatsApp Group

The man was attacked with swords, knives and rods on Sunday night by a group of around 20 persons after he challenged his opponents on a WhatsApp group.

PTI

Updated:October 15, 2018, 4:01 PM IST
(Representative image: Reuters)
Aurangabad: A real estate broker was killed for allegedly posting some comments on a WhatsApp group, police said on Monday.

Moin Mehmood Pathan, 35, was attacked with swords, knives and rods on Sunday night by a group of around 20 persons in Fatimanagar locality of Harsul area here, police said.

Police attributed the killing to enmity between two local groups. Pathan had a bickering with members of the rival group, police said.

On Sunday evening, he posted a message on the WhatsApp group, challenging his opponents. Hours later, around 20 youth reached Fatimanagar with weapons and attacked Pathan, police said.

His nephew Irfan Shaikh Rahim tried to intervene and was also assaulted, police said. He received head injuries.

Pathan was taken to the government medical college and hospital where he was declared dead on arrival.

Police nabbed six alleged assailants early Monday, while search is on for the others, an official said.
| Edited by: Parth Sharma
