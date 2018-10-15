English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Real Estate Broker in Maharashtra Killed over Post on WhatsApp Group
The man was attacked with swords, knives and rods on Sunday night by a group of around 20 persons after he challenged his opponents on a WhatsApp group.
(Representative image: Reuters)
Loading...
Aurangabad: A real estate broker was killed for allegedly posting some comments on a WhatsApp group, police said on Monday.
Moin Mehmood Pathan, 35, was attacked with swords, knives and rods on Sunday night by a group of around 20 persons in Fatimanagar locality of Harsul area here, police said.
Police attributed the killing to enmity between two local groups. Pathan had a bickering with members of the rival group, police said.
On Sunday evening, he posted a message on the WhatsApp group, challenging his opponents. Hours later, around 20 youth reached Fatimanagar with weapons and attacked Pathan, police said.
His nephew Irfan Shaikh Rahim tried to intervene and was also assaulted, police said. He received head injuries.
Pathan was taken to the government medical college and hospital where he was declared dead on arrival.
Police nabbed six alleged assailants early Monday, while search is on for the others, an official said.
Moin Mehmood Pathan, 35, was attacked with swords, knives and rods on Sunday night by a group of around 20 persons in Fatimanagar locality of Harsul area here, police said.
Police attributed the killing to enmity between two local groups. Pathan had a bickering with members of the rival group, police said.
On Sunday evening, he posted a message on the WhatsApp group, challenging his opponents. Hours later, around 20 youth reached Fatimanagar with weapons and attacked Pathan, police said.
His nephew Irfan Shaikh Rahim tried to intervene and was also assaulted, police said. He received head injuries.
Pathan was taken to the government medical college and hospital where he was declared dead on arrival.
Police nabbed six alleged assailants early Monday, while search is on for the others, an official said.
| Edited by: Parth Sharma
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
BJP Stages Massive Rally to 'Save Sabarimala Temple'
-
Thursday 11 October , 2018
'Statue Of Unity' To Be Ready For Inauguration On October 31
-
Thursday 11 October , 2018
War Against Pollution : Punjab Farmer Gifts Happy Seeders to Stop Stubble Burning
-
Wednesday 10 October , 2018
7 Killed, 35 Injured as Engine, 4 Coaches Derail in UP's Raebareli
-
Thursday 20 September , 2018
Caught Between Death And Democracy: Sarpanches Of Kashmir Live Under A Shadow Of Fear
BJP Stages Massive Rally to 'Save Sabarimala Temple'
Thursday 11 October , 2018 'Statue Of Unity' To Be Ready For Inauguration On October 31
Thursday 11 October , 2018 War Against Pollution : Punjab Farmer Gifts Happy Seeders to Stop Stubble Burning
Wednesday 10 October , 2018 7 Killed, 35 Injured as Engine, 4 Coaches Derail in UP's Raebareli
Thursday 20 September , 2018 Caught Between Death And Democracy: Sarpanches Of Kashmir Live Under A Shadow Of Fear
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's 'Royal Baby' News is Making Indians Search For 'When is Spring?'
- TaxiFabric Co-Founder Named in #MeToo List, Maintains Radio Silence
- World’s Fastest Camera Sees Light in Slow Motion: Watch Video
- Sara Ali Khan, Ranveer Singh are in Switzerland for Simmba. See Photos, Videos
- Bryan Adams Witnessed Something Unusual During His Performance in Gurgaon. Can You Spot it?
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...