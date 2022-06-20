'Real Hero': Kerala Cop Valiantly Tackles Man Who Attacked Him with Giant Machete | Watch

A video surfaced on the internet where cop in Kerala can be seen valiantly subduing a man, who attacked him with a giant machete.

The footage was shared on Twitter by Swati Lakra, an IPS officer of Telangana, and it instantly garnered thousands of views, with over 6,000 likes.

Lakra tweeted the video with the caption, “How a real #hero looks like…Kudos to this Sub Inspector of Police from Kerala.”

How a real #hero looks like…👨🏽‍✈️💪🏽

Kudos to this Sub Inspector of Police from Kerala ⁦@TheKeralaPolice⁩ pic.twitter.com/UZfX5Wya7J — Swati Lakra (@SwatiLakra_IPS) June 19, 2022

Kerala police said that the cop in the viral video is Arun Kumar, the Station House Officer in charge of Nooranad police station in Kerala’s Alappuzha district. He was on the evening patrol with his driver when the attack took place, MoneyControl reported.

In the clip, it can be seen that Kumar stopped his jeep near a man who had parked his scooter on the roadside. Before attacking the cop, it looked like the duo exchanged few words, following which the assailant drew out a sword.

The attacker was identified as one Sugathan, a 48-year-old resident of Nooranad. Sugathan managed to stab the policeman’s hand before he was brought under control.

The video showed the two men falling to the ground during their struggle. The cop eventually managed to subdue Sugathan, after which bystanders witnessing the attack came to his aide.

According to Kerala Police, the incident took place on near Para Junction at 6pm on Sunday.

Kumar suffered injuries on his hand in the attack which required seven stitches.

