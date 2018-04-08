English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Real Life ‘Hindi Medium’: Delhi Bizman Fakes Poverty for School Admission
The cops found that Goel owns an MRI lab and a wholesale business of selling pulses and has travelled to 20 countries.
A still from movie 'Hindi Medium' where rich businessman, Raj Batra arrives in a poor settlement along with his family
New Delhi: The ‘all persons fictitious’ disclaimer was suddenly undone on Saturday when one of the characters from Bollywood movie ‘Hindi Medium’ emerged in the heart of the national capital.
A businessman in Jawahar Nagar was apprehended for his son admitted to Sanskriti School in Chanakyapuri in the quota for economically weaker sections, without anyone getting a wind of it for nearly three years.
According to a report in The Times of India, accused Gaurav Goel, showed his address as Sanjay Camp, a slum near Chanakyapuri, for his elder son’s admission in 2013.
He put down his annual income as Rs 67,000 by allegedly forging his income documents. The voter cards and birth certificates too were forged. Goel had told the school that he was working at an MRI centre.
Considering the fact that neither the demeanour of the child, nor interaction with the parents — which must have happened several times over the years — gave away their real identity, it was a perfect plot. The story began to unravel when this year Goel pushed for the admission of his second child under the sibling quota. He realised his overconfidence had made him overreach.
While verifying the antecedents of the elder child, the school authorities found major discrepancies and went to the cops.
Goel was arrested from his home in Jawahar Nagar, near Kamla Nagar in north Delhi. DCP (New Delhi) Madhur Verma said they were trying to find out who had helped Goel forge the documents.
The cops found that Goel owns an MRI lab and a wholesale business of selling pulses and has travelled to 20 countries. What made the school suspicious, according to a police officer, was when he told them that they could shift his elder son from EWS to the general category because his economic condition had improved over the years.
When he mentioned an apartment as Safdarjung Enclave as his residence, the school’s suspicion got strengthened. A complaint was registered at the Chanakyapuri police station.
The police had checked MCD, FRRO and IT records which establish that Goel was earning a hefty amount from his businesses.
The staff of some government departments is under the scanner as the cops feel they may have helped Goel in procuring the forged documents. Even the address proof he furnished for the admission of the second child was found to be forged.
The school authorities have informed the cops that the child has been removed from the school.
Also Watch
A businessman in Jawahar Nagar was apprehended for his son admitted to Sanskriti School in Chanakyapuri in the quota for economically weaker sections, without anyone getting a wind of it for nearly three years.
According to a report in The Times of India, accused Gaurav Goel, showed his address as Sanjay Camp, a slum near Chanakyapuri, for his elder son’s admission in 2013.
He put down his annual income as Rs 67,000 by allegedly forging his income documents. The voter cards and birth certificates too were forged. Goel had told the school that he was working at an MRI centre.
Considering the fact that neither the demeanour of the child, nor interaction with the parents — which must have happened several times over the years — gave away their real identity, it was a perfect plot. The story began to unravel when this year Goel pushed for the admission of his second child under the sibling quota. He realised his overconfidence had made him overreach.
While verifying the antecedents of the elder child, the school authorities found major discrepancies and went to the cops.
Goel was arrested from his home in Jawahar Nagar, near Kamla Nagar in north Delhi. DCP (New Delhi) Madhur Verma said they were trying to find out who had helped Goel forge the documents.
The cops found that Goel owns an MRI lab and a wholesale business of selling pulses and has travelled to 20 countries. What made the school suspicious, according to a police officer, was when he told them that they could shift his elder son from EWS to the general category because his economic condition had improved over the years.
When he mentioned an apartment as Safdarjung Enclave as his residence, the school’s suspicion got strengthened. A complaint was registered at the Chanakyapuri police station.
The police had checked MCD, FRRO and IT records which establish that Goel was earning a hefty amount from his businesses.
The staff of some government departments is under the scanner as the cops feel they may have helped Goel in procuring the forged documents. Even the address proof he furnished for the admission of the second child was found to be forged.
The school authorities have informed the cops that the child has been removed from the school.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Sumedha Kirti
-
Blackmail Review: Is This Black Comedy Worth The Hype?
-
Friday 06 April , 2018
Top Five Cars at New York Auto Show 2018
-
Wednesday 04 April , 2018
YouTube Attack : Four Injured In Shooting At Company Headquarters
-
Wednesday 04 April , 2018
Why CBSE Decided Against Class X Re-Examination
-
Thursday 05 April , 2018
Salman Khan Judgment Reaction: Jodhpur and Mumbai React as Superstar Gets 5 Years in Jail
Blackmail Review: Is This Black Comedy Worth The Hype?
Friday 06 April , 2018 Top Five Cars at New York Auto Show 2018
Wednesday 04 April , 2018 YouTube Attack : Four Injured In Shooting At Company Headquarters
Wednesday 04 April , 2018 Why CBSE Decided Against Class X Re-Examination
Thursday 05 April , 2018 Salman Khan Judgment Reaction: Jodhpur and Mumbai React as Superstar Gets 5 Years in Jail
Video Wall
CWG 2018 Medal Tally
|Rank
|Country
|Total
|4
|India
|6
|2
|3
|11
|1
|Australia
|28
|23
|26
|77
|2
|England
|18
|18
|8
|44
|3
|Canada
|8
|13
|9
|30
|5
|Scotland
|5
|7
|9
|21
|6
|New Zealand
|4
|6
|6
|16
|7
|South Africa
|4
|1
|4
|9
|8
|Wales
|3
|4
|3
|10
|9
|Cyprus
|2
|0
|2
|4
|10
|Malaysia
|2
|0
|1
|3
|11
|Papua New Guinea
|1
|2
|0
|3
|12
|Bermuda
|1
|0
|0
|1
|12
|Northern Ireland
|1
|0
|0
|1
|12
|Uganda
|1
|0
|0
|1
|15
|Sri Lanka
|0
|1
|2
|3
|16
|Bangladesh
|0
|1
|0
|1
|16
|Jamaica
|0
|1
|0
|1
|16
|Mauritius
|0
|1
|0
|1
|16
|Samoa
|0
|1
|0
|1
|16
|Trinidad And Tobago
|0
|1
|0
|1
|21
|Kenya
|0
|0
|2
|2
|22
|Fiji
|0
|0
|1
|1
|22
|Norfolk Island
|0
|0
|1
|1
|22
|Pakistan
|0
|0
|1
|1
|22
|Solomon Islands
|0
|0
|1
|1
|26
|Anguilla
|0
|0
|0
|0
|26
|Antigua And Barbuda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|26
|Bahamas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|26
|Barbados
|0
|0
|0
|0
|26
|Belize
|0
|0
|0
|0
|26
|Botswana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|26
|British Virgin Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|26
|Brunei
|0
|0
|0
|0
|26
|Cameroon
|0
|0
|0
|0
|26
|Cayman Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|26
|Cook Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|26
|Dominica
|0
|0
|0
|0
|26
|Falkland Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|26
|Ghana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|26
|Gibraltar
|0
|0
|0
|0
|26
|Grenada
|0
|0
|0
|0
|26
|Guernsey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|26
|Guyana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|26
|Isle of Man
|0
|0
|0
|0
|26
|Jersey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|26
|Kiribati
|0
|0
|0
|0
|26
|Lesotho
|0
|0
|0
|0
|26
|Malawi
|0
|0
|0
|0
|26
|Malta
|0
|0
|0
|0
|26
|Montserrat
|0
|0
|0
|0
|26
|Mozambique
|0
|0
|0
|0
|26
|Namibia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|26
|Nauru
|0
|0
|0
|0
|26
|Nigeria
|0
|0
|0
|0
|26
|Niue
|0
|0
|0
|0
|26
|Rwanda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|26
|Saint Helena
|0
|0
|0
|0
|26
|Saint Kitts and Nevis
|0
|0
|0
|0
|26
|Saint Lucia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|26
|Saint Vincent And The Grenadines
|0
|0
|0
|0
|26
|Seychelles
|0
|0
|0
|0
|26
|Sierra Leone
|0
|0
|0
|0
|26
|Singapore
|0
|0
|0
|0
|26
|Swaziland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|26
|Tanzania
|0
|0
|0
|0
|26
|The Gambia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|26
|Tonga
|0
|0
|0
|0
|26
|Turks And Caicos Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|26
|Tuvalu
|0
|0
|0
|0
|26
|Vanuatu
|0
|0
|0
|0
|26
|Zambia
|0
|0
|0
|0
Recommended For You
- Afghani Mujeeb Ur Rahman Becomes Youngest Cricketer to Play in IPL
- He's Judged Before His Crime is Proven: When SRK Defended Salman Khan
- Quantico: It's Karaoke Time For Priyanka Chopra, Marlee Matlin, Russell Tovey and Alan Powell
- A Quiet Place Movie Review: John Krasinski Provides A Masterclass In Horror Filmmaking
- Twitter Suspends One Million Accounts For Promoting Terrorism