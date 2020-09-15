INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #GaneshChaturthi#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18 »
2-MIN READ

Real to Reel: New Instagram Trend Has Photographers Revealing the 'Behind the Scenes' of Perfect Shots

The setup vs the shot: Not everything you see on social media is true. Credits: Twitter

The setup vs the shot: Not everything you see on social media is true. Credits: Twitter

While everything looks good on the Internet, the reality behind these amazing pictures that flood our feeds may not be as glamorous. Here is the reality of the setup and the actual shot.

Instagram makes the world seem like a brighter, shinier place. Everyone is happy. Every frame is perfect. Every click is so randomly beautiful. However, the people behind the camera know better; the shots are anything but random.

The best images are the ones with the mist intricate mise-en-place. The images are framed with the utmost care, using the most bizarre situations and props. But the viewers can’t see that, they only see the frame and its beauty.

Thanks to a new Twitter trend, we have slightly more insight into what makes that perfect, ‘Gram worthy image?

In a trending topic of ‘set-up’ vs ‘the shot’ take a sneak-peek into these works of art.

Whether you want inspiration for your pictures, or you have always been puzzled about how that image could possibly be clicked, we’ve some of the best posts from this trend.

Here’s the secret behind their magic:

User Carolinelins post was quick to become viral and for all the right reasons. Look at her genius shot!

Soon others followed suit and presented their own set-ups.

This user’s sun-kissed frame was just perfection!

This aesthetic and ethereal image has some serious Nicki Minaj album cover vibes.

Wow.

It’s clear from these set-ups that sheets and drapes are your best friends when it comes to manipulating light as well as background.

This makes you want to run away to the closet and pull out some sheets, doesn’t it? Don’t do it unless you’re willing to wash and iron later, else mother might be ready with her own set-up.

These series of images revealing behind the scenes of a product shoot. Now you know why all those ads make us so eager to try the products!

However, the reason behind this trend is to bridge the gap between reality and social-media. Similar attempts have been made in the past with regards to body positivity. Models and influencers posed in unflattering angles to reveal “Insta” beauty was not a constant stage of being. They are all staged to look perfect.

Next Story
Loading