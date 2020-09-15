Real to Reel: New Instagram Trend Has Photographers Revealing the 'Behind the Scenes' of Perfect Shots

Instagram makes the world seem like a brighter, shinier place. Everyone is happy. Every frame is perfect. Every click is so randomly beautiful. However, the people behind the camera know better; the shots are anything but random.

The best images are the ones with the mist intricate mise-en-place. The images are framed with the utmost care, using the most bizarre situations and props. But the viewers can’t see that, they only see the frame and its beauty.

Thanks to a new Twitter trend, we have slightly more insight into what makes that perfect, ‘Gram worthy image?

In a trending topic of ‘set-up’ vs ‘the shot’ take a sneak-peek into these works of art.

Whether you want inspiration for your pictures, or you have always been puzzled about how that image could possibly be clicked, we’ve some of the best posts from this trend.

Here’s the secret behind their magic:

User Carolinelins post was quick to become viral and for all the right reasons. Look at her genius shot!

Soon others followed suit and presented their own set-ups.

The Setup The Shot pic.twitter.com/MGBzIGKsbU — Rox (@AkimanaRoxanna) September 8, 2020

This user’s sun-kissed frame was just perfection!

The Setup The Shot pic.twitter.com/KItPjyJJeu — Joztakethose (@Jayflvcko__) September 7, 2020

This aesthetic and ethereal image has some serious Nicki Minaj album cover vibes.

The Setup The Shot pic.twitter.com/3hyqj3Oy0N — Shayla (@shayla________) September 9, 2020

Wow.

It’s clear from these set-ups that sheets and drapes are your best friends when it comes to manipulating light as well as background.

The Setup The Shot pic.twitter.com/rJt1ydc5Nk — jota (@jaretzihdz) September 8, 2020

This makes you want to run away to the closet and pull out some sheets, doesn’t it? Don’t do it unless you’re willing to wash and iron later, else mother might be ready with her own set-up.

Can’t forget about our beautiful products pic.twitter.com/p6h2FzXYUu — drue. (@DruePhoto) September 13, 2020

These series of images revealing behind the scenes of a product shoot. Now you know why all those ads make us so eager to try the products!

However, the reason behind this trend is to bridge the gap between reality and social-media. Similar attempts have been made in the past with regards to body positivity. Models and influencers posed in unflattering angles to reveal “Insta” beauty was not a constant stage of being. They are all staged to look perfect.