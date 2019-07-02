Realme X Onion and Garlic Variants Confirmed to Launch Soon in India

The wait for Realme X just got more exciting as Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth confirmed that the ‘Onion’ and ‘Garlic’ colour variants of the device will also be available for purchase in India.

Madhav also shared a teaser of the Realme X on his official Twitter handle with the words ‘Coming Soon’ written beside a white coloured Realme X, hinting that the new smartphone may hit the Indian markets very soon.

At its China launch in May, the Realme X surprised everyone with the special Onion and Garlic Master Edition models designed by Naoto Fukasawa, a famous Japanese designer. The phones featured his signature at the back, below the Realme logo. As the names suggest, the two variants carry design elements from onion and garlic. But, apart from the gradient design, every other specification remains unchanged.

Realme has also collaborated with the upcoming Marvel movie Spider-Man: Far From Home to launch a special version of the Realme X that comes with a Spider-Man-inspired theme as well as a special case and packaging. So, basically, Realme X should reach India in three special edition colours and probably two standard colours -- white and blue.

The Realme X is expected to be priced around Rs 18,000 in India. However, special variants may cost slightly more. In China, the Realme X features a 6.5-inch FHD+ OLED display with minimum bezels and a pop-up selfie camera. The Realme X also gets an in-display fingerprint scanner which happens to be another first on a Realme smartphone.

The phone boasts of the Snapdragon 710 chipset at the helm, 4/6/8GB of RAM, 64/128GB of storage, a 48-megapixel main rear camera and a 5-megapixel depth sensor, and a 16-megapixel pop-up selfie camera. The lights are kept on by a 3,765 mAh battery with support for 20W VOOC 3.0 fast charging. It runs Android 9 Pie with ColorOS 6 on top.

However, to be sure, Madhav Sheth had said earlier that Realme X will be coming to India with different specifications than China to better suit the needs of users here. So the specifications might be modified a bit for Indian users.