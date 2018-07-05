English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
REAP 2018 First Merit List Expected Today at rtu.ac.in, Stay Tuned!
The online application form of REAP 2018 was released by Centre for Electronic Governance (CEG) and the last day to fill the application form was 30th June 2018.
(Illustration by Mir Suhail/News18)
REAP 2018 First Merit List of Rajasthan Engineering Admission Process (REAP) 2018 Exam is expected to release today i.e.5th July 2018 on the official website of Rajasthan Technical University (RTU) - rtu.ac.in.
The online application form of REAP 2018 was released by Centre for Electronic Governance (CEG) and the last day to fill the application form was 30th June 2018.
Students from out of Rajasthan, Ex serviceman, PWD and KM category who have applied for the REAP 2018 must keep a close tab on the official website to check the results once its released by RTU.
Candidates who will make it to the REAP 2018 First Merit List should know that the last date for calling objections in merit list Round 1 is 6th July 2018. The final Merit list of round 1 will be declared on 7th July 2018.
Seat allotment process of 1st round will take place on 8th July 2018.
Candidates will need to report at the allotted Institute and deposit fee and carry original documents as given below:
1. Printout of provisional seat allotment letter taken from the REAP-2018 with color photographs
2. Aadhar Card/ Aadhar Acknowledgement Receipt
3. Valid JEE Mains-2018 (Paper 1) rank card (if applicable)
4. Class X (High School) Board Marksheet/Certificate as proof of date of birth
5. Marksheet of class 12th Science (for Subjects) or equivalent
6. Certificate of category (SC / ST/OBC /MBC), if applicable, issued by the competent authority
7. Undertaking by OBC/MBC in required format (for non-creamy layer) (if applicable)
8. Certificate for Persons with Disabilities (PwD), (if applicable)
9. Certificate for Ex-Service men, (if applicable)
10. Domicile certificate
11. Income Certificate
12. Medical Fitness Certificate
Students must check the revised schedule for the courses for BE/ BTech on the official link given below –
http://www.reapraj.com/ReAp2018/PDF/Revised_Schedule_of%20Activity_for_REAP_2018_300618.pdf
| Edited by: Naqshib Nisar
