Rebel Nagaland Group NSCN-IM Says Governor RN Ravi Has Become 'Capricious & Bossy'

Guwahati: The National Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN-IM) has accused newly appointed Governor of Nagaland, RN Ravi, also Government of India’s interlocutor to the Indo-Naga political talks, of being ‘capricious and bossy’ in the last round of formal talks.

In an editorial published in NSCN (IM)’s monthly news bulletin ‘Nagalim Voice’, the rebel group said that appointment of RN Ravi as the new governor has taken everyone by surprise. With Ravi now set to play the dual role, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has advised him to finalise the Indo-Naga talks within a few months based on the Framework Agreement signed on August 3, 2015.

“However, in the first formal talk after many months, it became a matter of discomfort for NSCN negotiators led by Chief Negotiator Th. Muivah when the Government of India started turning capricious and bossy as reflected by the body language of Ravi,” said the editorial titled ‘Bemusing Appointment.’

“What is now alarming is the machination which may follow in the guise of doing the groundwork to bring about a final settlement,” it adeed.

Given the changing mood of the Government, the editorial said NSCN (IM) will have to take guarded stand to protect the sanctity of the historic Framework Agreement “because any dilution may fail to bring settlement that is honorable and acceptable”.

RN Ravi, the former deputy national security advisor, took oath as the governor of Nagaland on August 1 at the Raj Bhavan in Kohima. He replaced PB Acharya, whose tenure ended on July 19. Even after becoming the governor, he will continue to be the interlocutor for the Indo-Naga peace talks.

Stating that there has been disquiet for the past few months, the editorial also said that with Modi led BJP Government storming to power, Indo-Naga political talks were brought back to life amidst anxious speculations.

“But, what has taken everyone by surprise was the appointment of India’s Interlocutor to the Indo-Naga political talks, Mr. RN Ravi as the Governor of Nagaland. Giving a new dimension to the Indo-Naga talks is the dual role Ravi has been assigned to play – Interlocutor plus Governor,” it added.

Soon after assuming office as the Governor, RN Ravi said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi wishes to resolve the Naga political issue as soon as possible.

“Early honourable resolution of the Naga political issue has been at his (PM Modi’s) heart. My earnest endeavour will be to help resolve it at the earliest, ensuring utmost honour and dignity to the Naga people,” RN Ravi said.

In his address while being sworn-in, Ravi exhorted the youth of the state to “awake, arise, and set the moment for a resurgent Nagaland”. He also added that Nagaland should become a model for other states to follow.

