Recalling Son's Death, MoS Kaushal Gets Emotional, Vows To Fight Drug Menace

Union Minister Kaushal Kishore got emotional on Wednesday in Uttar Pradesh’s Agra while remembering his late son, who died last year due to alcohol abuse. Kishore, the Lok Sabha MP from UP’s Mohanlalganj constituency, had lost his 28-year-old son Akash Kishore in October 2020. Currently, Kishore is on a mission to “protect” youngsters from consuming alcohol and addictive drugs. As part of his mission, he participated in a programme of Jain society in Agra and made people pledge to stay away from drugs and alcohol.

Kishore, the Union Minister of State (MoS) for Housing and Urban Affairs, is continuously campaigning to keep the new generation away from drugs under the drug de-addiction campaign.

In Agra, hundreds of people joined the drug de-addiction campaign and took the pledge to eliminate drug addiction from society. He also narrated the story of his son who lost his life due to drug addiction. He became emotional while recalling his son’s life story.

ताज महल रोड आगरा में भोला जैन जी द्वारा आयोजित कार्यक्रम में प्रिय कार्यकर्ताओं ने मुझे लड्डू से तौलकर सम्मानित किया, वहा भोला जैन जी के कार्यालय का उद्घाटन किया और जनसमूह को संबोधित कर अपनी जिंदगी में नशा न करने व दूसरो को भी नशे से दूर रहने के लिए प्रेरित करने का संकल्प कराया। pic.twitter.com/uQD07qigGX— Kaushal Kishore (@mp_kaushal) September 15, 2021

After the pledge-taking ceremony, Kishore said, “I have lost my 28-year-old son due to drug and alcohol abuse. During his cremation, I had taken a pledge to dedicate myself to removing the menace of drugs from society. Since then, I have been campaigning against drug addiction across the country.”

He also visited a school in Agra and asked students to take a pledge that they will never consume alcohol and drugs in their lives.

Meanwhile, the two-time Lok Sabha MP from Mohanlalganj asserted that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will get more seats than the last Assembly elections to register a thumping victory in Assembly polls 2021.

“The government of PM Modi at the centre and CM Yogi in UP has done a lot of work for every section. Public welfare schemes have come to the ground. People have made up their minds and once again the BJP government will be formed in UP,” he said.

