Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Receive People With a Smile, Ensure Corruption-free Govt: Jagan's Message to Andhra Officials

The chief minister has asked all leaders to prominently display the party manifesto at their offices and make its content available to everyone.

Syed Ahmed | News18.com

Updated:June 24, 2019, 10:34 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Receive People With a Smile, Ensure Corruption-free Govt: Jagan's Message to Andhra Officials
File photo of Andhra Pradesh chief minister Jagan Mohan Reddy.
Loading...

Amaravathi: Setting the tone for transparent and corruption-free governance, Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy has asked bureaucrats to receive people with a smile and help to transform Andhra Pradesh into a model state.

Addressing his maiden collectors’ conference here on Monday, Reddy said transparency and zero tolerance towards corruption would be the watchwords of his government. He has asked all leaders to prominently display the party manifesto at their offices and make available the content.

Reddy, who had earlier promised to give 25 lakh house ‘pattas’ on the occasion of Ugadi, told Collectors that the land should be identified, acquired and properly marked and it should be registered in the name of the woman of the house.

Reddy said that his electoral promise of ‘Navaratnas’ (nine assurances) should reach all eligible households.

“Sand mafia and public loot should be stopped immediately and the message that this government means business should go down the line to the general public through the changes in governance,” he said. “Transparency will open up information by starting district portals and putting on public domain all the data, including complaints received, the status, and every detail of all departments.”

Reddy also directed collectors and other officials to reserve Mondays for hearing grievances in continuation of the mass contact programme.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram