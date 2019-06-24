Receive People With a Smile, Ensure Corruption-free Govt: Jagan's Message to Andhra Officials
The chief minister has asked all leaders to prominently display the party manifesto at their offices and make its content available to everyone.
File photo of Andhra Pradesh chief minister Jagan Mohan Reddy.
Amaravathi: Setting the tone for transparent and corruption-free governance, Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy has asked bureaucrats to receive people with a smile and help to transform Andhra Pradesh into a model state.
Addressing his maiden collectors’ conference here on Monday, Reddy said transparency and zero tolerance towards corruption would be the watchwords of his government. He has asked all leaders to prominently display the party manifesto at their offices and make available the content.
Reddy, who had earlier promised to give 25 lakh house ‘pattas’ on the occasion of Ugadi, told Collectors that the land should be identified, acquired and properly marked and it should be registered in the name of the woman of the house.
Reddy said that his electoral promise of ‘Navaratnas’ (nine assurances) should reach all eligible households.
“Sand mafia and public loot should be stopped immediately and the message that this government means business should go down the line to the general public through the changes in governance,” he said. “Transparency will open up information by starting district portals and putting on public domain all the data, including complaints received, the status, and every detail of all departments.”
Reddy also directed collectors and other officials to reserve Mondays for hearing grievances in continuation of the mass contact programme.
