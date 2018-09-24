English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Received Death Threats From Bishop Franco Mulakkal's Aides, Alleges Kerala Nun's Sister
The woman said Thomas Chittuparambil, an associate of Mullakal, had threatened them that if the bishop was arrested, their relative would be attacked.
Rape accused Bishop Franco Mulakkal after being arrested by the Kerala police in Thrippunithura on Friday. (PTI)
Loading...
The sister of the Kerala nun who accused Bishop Franco Mulakkal of raping her has alleged that she and her family members had received death threats from his supporters.
In a complaint to the Kalady circle inspector, Kerala DGP and Kotttayam SP, the woman said Thomas Chittuparambil, an associate of Mullakal, had threatened them that if the bishop was arrested, their relative would be attacked.
Mulakkal was arrested by the police over allegations of repeatedly raping and sexually assaulting the nun.
In her complaint to Kottayam Police in June, the nun had alleged that Bishop Mulakkal raped her at a guest house in Kuravilangad in May 2014 and later sexually exploited her on several occasions.
The nun said she had to approach the police as the church authorities did not act on her repeated complaints against the clergyman. However, the bishop has denied the charges.
In a complaint to the Kalady circle inspector, Kerala DGP and Kotttayam SP, the woman said Thomas Chittuparambil, an associate of Mullakal, had threatened them that if the bishop was arrested, their relative would be attacked.
Mulakkal was arrested by the police over allegations of repeatedly raping and sexually assaulting the nun.
In her complaint to Kottayam Police in June, the nun had alleged that Bishop Mulakkal raped her at a guest house in Kuravilangad in May 2014 and later sexually exploited her on several occasions.
The nun said she had to approach the police as the church authorities did not act on her repeated complaints against the clergyman. However, the bishop has denied the charges.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Sikkim Airport: All You Need To Know
-
Thursday 20 September , 2018
Caught Between Death And Democracy: Sarpanches Of Kashmir Live Under A Shadow Of Fear
-
Friday 21 September , 2018
3 Policemen Abducted and Killed in Kashmir Days After Hizbul's 'Quit or Die' Threat
-
Wednesday 19 September , 2018
Kartarpur Controversy: Sidhu Urges Sushma Swaraj to Intervene
-
Friday 21 September , 2018
SC Landmark Judgments To Be Delivered Before CJI Dipak Misra Leaves
Sikkim Airport: All You Need To Know
Thursday 20 September , 2018 Caught Between Death And Democracy: Sarpanches Of Kashmir Live Under A Shadow Of Fear
Friday 21 September , 2018 3 Policemen Abducted and Killed in Kashmir Days After Hizbul's 'Quit or Die' Threat
Wednesday 19 September , 2018 Kartarpur Controversy: Sidhu Urges Sushma Swaraj to Intervene
Friday 21 September , 2018 SC Landmark Judgments To Be Delivered Before CJI Dipak Misra Leaves
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Indonesian Football Fan Beaten to Death by Rival Supporters
- Arjun Kapoor Asks Parineeti Chopra 'Do You Love Me?' Guess Her Response
- Batti Gul Meter Chalu Wins the Weekend Round Against Manto, Earns Rs 23.26 Cr
- Royal Enfield Continental GT, Interceptor 650 Twins to Launch on 26th September, Delivers Mileage of 25.5Kmpl
- Toyota Century GRMN Luxury Sedan Spotted, CEO Akio Toyoda Shares Image on Instagram
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...