Received Death Threats From Bishop Franco Mulakkal's Aides, Alleges Kerala Nun's Sister

The sister of the Kerala nun who accused Bishop Franco Mulakkal of raping her has alleged that she and her family members had received death threats from his supporters.In a complaint to the Kalady circle inspector, Kerala DGP and Kotttayam SP, the woman said Thomas Chittuparambil, an associate of Mullakal, had threatened them that if the bishop was arrested, their relative would be attacked.Mulakkal was arrested by the police over allegations of repeatedly raping and sexually assaulting the nun.In her complaint to Kottayam Police in June, the nun had alleged that Bishop Mulakkal raped her at a guest house in Kuravilangad in May 2014 and later sexually exploited her on several occasions.The nun said she had to approach the police as the church authorities did not act on her repeated complaints against the clergyman. However, the bishop has denied the charges.