'Received Guidance From Guruwani Centuries Ago', PM Modi Addresses Gathering on Guru Purab Eve

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday addressed a gathering in the national capital, on the eve of Sikh festival Guru Purab. He said he is inspired by the thoughts of Guru Nanak Dev. India is moving ahead with the spirit of welfare of 130 crore Indians, he added. “The guidance that the country received from Guruvani centuries ago is also a tradition, a belief and a vision of a developed India for us today,” he said as he participated in the 553rd birth anniversary celebrations.

“During my tenure as the PM, we got the privilege of celebrating 350th Prakash Parv of Guru Gobind Singh Ji, we had the privilege of celebrating the 400th Prakash Parv of Guru Tegh Bahadur ji. Three years ago, we also celebrated the 550th Prakash Utsav of Guru Nanak Dev Ji,” he said.

On the eve of Guru Purab, addressing a programme in Delhi recalling Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji. https://t.co/x4hCgNhVb4 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 7, 2022

Ahead of his address, PM Modi offered prayers to Guru Nanak Dev. Meanwhile, the Vice President of India, Jagdeep Dhankhar greeted the nation on the eve of Guru Nanak Dev’s birthday.

PM Modi on reopening of Kartarpur Sahib corridor

During his address, PM Modi also spoke on the reopening of Kartarpur Sahib corridor after decades, a move that paved the way for several Indian Sikh pilgrims to enter Kartarpur in Pakistan and visit the holy shrine. “It is difficult for me to express in words the feeling I had when Kartarpur Sahib corridor opened after decades. We know how the situation worsen in Afghanistan some time ago,” PM Modi said.

“We know how the situation worsen in Afghanistan some time ago. We launched a campaign to bring back Hindu-Sikh families. We also brought Guru Granth Sahib safely,” he added. Meanwhile, Pakistan issued visas to nearly 3,000 Indian pilgrims under the framework of the Pakistan-India Protocol on Visits to Religious Shrines of 1974.

PM Modi extends wishes on Dev Deepawali

On the eve of Guru Purab on November 7, India also celebrated Dev Deepawali, a festival marked approximately 15 days after Diwali. PM Modi also extended wishes on the festival to fellow Indians. He said, “Today, I extend my best wishes to all the countrymen on the occasion of Gurpurab, the festival of lights. Dev Deepawali is also being celebrated in the country today, especially in Kashi, a grand event is being held, deities are being welcomed with lakhs of diyas.”

