Receiving Pesky Calls? Survey Shows Most Are About Financial Services & Why DND is Ineffective

Pesky phone calls and SMSes, rampant call drops, 5G service are some of the issues that the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) will take up during its meeting with mobile phone operators on February 17.

In this context, LocalCircles had conducted a survey, which showed 45% of respondents received 3-5 annoying phone calls every day while 16% get such calls 6-10 times a day.

Almost all respondents confirm that they received such pesky calls every day.

The data shows that 30% of the 11,157 respondents received such calls once or twice a day while 5% get it more than 10 times a day.

TRAI had earlier announced that users can send a ‘Do Not Disturb’ list to their telephone operators to save themselves from unsolicited calls. The survey showed that 92% of respondents said they “still get them” despite registering on the DND list while only 4% of the 15,040 surveyed said they don’t receive such calls.

This indicates that the DND lists managed by operators are ineffective in restraining unsolicited communication from marketing companies and service providers.

When asked what are the sectors that send most unsolicited calls, 60% indicated they receive communication about “selling financial services”, 18% on real estate while 10% about job offerings/ earnings.

In conclusion, 78% mobile subscribers who responded to the survey said they receive maximum pesky calls from financial services and real estate.

Another question that was asked about users receive most of the pesky calls, 50% said “from different mobile phone numbers that seem to belong to individuals” and 15% from centralised company landline.

According to the information shared, the third-party agencies have staff who use their personal mobile phone numbers from their office or home to make such calls.

Interestingly, the reason why the DND feature is ineffective because even though telecom operators make brands and corporates provide various undertakings when sending commercial communication, nothing applies to an individual caller.

