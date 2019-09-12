Take the pledge to vote

News18 » India
1-min read

Recommendations of Transfer of CJs and Judges of High Courts Based on Cogent Reasons, Says SC

A statement issued by the office of apex court's Secretary General Sanjeev S Kalgaonkar said that each of the recommendation for transfer was made on cogent reasons.

PTI

Updated:September 12, 2019, 10:36 PM IST
The PILs have been filed under concern of how allowing specific national intelligence agencies the power to tap private information may create bad precedent. (Image for representation)
Representative image.
New Delhi: The Supreme Court Thursday said the recommendations regarding transfer of Chief Justices and Judges of various High Courts, which snowballed into a major controversy in the wake of shifting of Madras High Court Chief Justice V K Tahilramani to Meghalaya High Court, were based on cogent reasons.

Without naming Justice Tahilramani, a statement issued by the office of apex court's Secretary General Sanjeev S Kalgaonkar referred to the media reports on it and said that each of the recommendation for transfer was made on cogent reasons.

The statement said the reasons of transfer were not disclosed in the interest of the institution but the apex court collegium would not hesitate to disclose them in the circumstance it becomes necessary.​

