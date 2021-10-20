Reconstituted Home Committee to Discuss National Security & Condition of Kashmiri Pundits

The recently reconstituted Standing Committee for Home Affairs held its first meeting today and said that it would continue to discuss the issue of police reforms across the country.

Among the other key issues, the committee decided to take up is the issue of the Kashmiri pundits and their situation in the Valley. A member of the committee said that several reports have been drawn by various committees including the home committee in the past but there is a need for the same issue to be revisited in the wake of the recent attack on the Kashmiri pandits in the Valley and the killing that has left everybody stunned.

Sources privy to the detail tell CNN News18 that one of the issues that a few members wanted to be taken up for discussion was that of the increasing of the patrolling limit of the Border Security Force which was recently increased up to 50 km in States like Punjab, Assam and Tripura among others.

But it was unanimously agreed upon by the committee that there was no need for a separate discussion on this and a larger discussion could take place under the umbrella of national security where the committee would be asking various agencies including central agencies to appear before it.

The agenda for the meeting was to draw up a list of topics or issues that were likely to be discussed by the committee for the remainder of its term.

Among the other issues, the committee may discuss during its term also includes the issue of the need for prison reforms.

The last report submitted by the committee was that of crime against women and children in India. It also discussed a report on India’s fight against Covid and India’s response.

Anand Sharma continues to be the chairman of the committee with the introduction of a couple of new members to the committee such as TMC Rajya Sabha floor leader Derek O’Brien and Congress Rajya Sabha MP Dr Abhishek Manu Singhvi among those who were appointed to the committee recently.

