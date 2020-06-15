Record 178 Coronavirus Deaths in Maharashtra in One Day; 2,786 New Cases Reported

Image used for representation (Photo: Reuters)
The total number of cases in the state has jumped to 1,10,744.
- PTI
- Last Updated: June 15, 2020, 10:25 PM IST
Maharashtra on Monday reported 178 more deaths, the highest spike in a single day, due to COVID-19, taking the number of fatalities to 4,128, a Health official said.
With 2,786 new detections, the total number of cases jumped to 1,10,744, the official said.
Maharashtra COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 1,10,744, new cases 2,786, deaths 4,128, discharged
5,071, active cases 53,017, people tested so far 6,69,994.
https://pubstack.nw18.com/pubsync/fallback/api/videos/recommended?source=n18english&channels=5d95e6c378c2f2492e2148a2&categories=5d95e6d7340a9e4981b2e10a&query=coronavirus%2Ccovid-19%2Cmaharashtra%2Cmumbai&publish_min=2020-06-12T22:25:44.000Z&publish_max=2020-06-15T22:25:44.000Z&sort_by=date-relevance&order_by=0&limit=2