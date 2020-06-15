Record 178 Coronavirus Deaths in Maharashtra in One Day; 2,786 New Cases Reported

Maharashtra on Monday reported 178 more deaths, the highest spike in a single day, due to COVID-19, taking the number of fatalities to 4,128, a Health official said.

With 2,786 new detections, the total number of cases jumped to 1,10,744, the official said.

Maharashtra COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 1,10,744, new cases 2,786, deaths 4,128, discharged



5,071, active cases 53,017, people tested so far 6,69,994.