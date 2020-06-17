INDIA

Record 2,414 Fresh Coronavirus Cases in Delhi Take Tally to Over 47,000; Death Toll Mounts to 1904

Workers walk across a banquet hall converted into a makeshift coronavirus hospital in New Delhi. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)

Sixty-seven fatalities have been recorded in a 24-hour span, the Delhi health department bulletin said.

  • PTI New Delhi
  • Last Updated: June 17, 2020, 11:35 PM IST
Delhi has recorded 2,414 fresh coronavirus cases, the highest single-day spike here, taking the tally in the city to over 47,000-mark, while the death toll from the disease climbed to 1904, according to a health bulletin released by the Delhi government on Wednesday night.


The death toll from COVID-19 in Delhi was 1837 on Tuesday.


Sixty-seven fatalities have been recorded in a 24-hour span, the Delhi health department bulletin said. From June 12-14, over 2,000 cases were reported per day in Delhi. The previous highest spike in fresh cases - 2224 - was recorded on June 14.


The bulletin said, the death toll from coronavirus infection has risen to 1904, and the total number of cases mounted to 47,102.

