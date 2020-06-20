Record 3,137 Fresh Coronavirus Cases in Delhi Take Tally to Over 53K, Death Toll Mounts to 2,035

For the first time, over 3,000 fresh coronavirus cases were reported in a single day in the national capital on Friday, taking the tally here beyond the 53,000-mark while the death toll from the disease climbed to 2,035, authorities said.

Delhi recorded 3,137 fresh coronavirus cases on Friday in its highest single-day spike so far.

The death toll from COVID-19 in Delhi had stood at 1,969 on Thursday.

Sixty-six fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours, the Delhi health department bulletin said.

The previous highest spike in fresh cases — 2,877 — was recorded on June 18.

The bulletin said the death toll from coronavirus infection has risen to 2,035 and the total number of cases mounted to 53,116.