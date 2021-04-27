Record 381 Covid-19 Deaths in Delhi; Positivity Rate Over 32%

Delhi logged a record 381 COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday, while the positivity rate stood at 32.72 per cent, according to the latest bulletin issued by the city health department. This is the sixth day on the trot that Delhi has recorded over 300 deaths due to coronavirus.

It had reported 380 deaths on Monday, 350 on Sunday, 357 deaths on Saturday, 348 on Friday and 306 on Thursday, according to government data. The national capital had recorded 20,201 cases on Monday, 22,933 on Sunday, 24,103 on Saturday, 24,331 on Friday, 26,169 on Thursday, and 24,638 on Wednesday.

The positivity rate was 35.02 per cent on Monday, 30.21 on Sunday, 32.27 per cent on Saturday, 32.43 on Friday, 36.24 on Thursday — the highest so far — 31.28 on Wednesday and 32.82 on Tuesday. The capital recorded over 24,149 fresh cases. The cumulative case count stands at 10,72,065, of which over 9.58 lakh have recovered. The death toll due to the viral disease stands at 15,009, the bulletin said.

A total of 73,811 tests, including over 27,230 rapid-antigen tests, were conducted in the said period, it added. The tally of active cases in the city was at 98,264. Out of 20,653 beds in city hospitals, only 1,812 are vacant. A total of 54,578 patients are recovering in home isolation, the bulletin said.

A total of 57,020 vaccine doses were administered to people in the said period and the beneficiaries included 35,582 who took the first dose and 2,1438 who received the second dose, the bulletin said. The number of containment zones in the city has jumped to 31,570 from 29,104 the previous day.

