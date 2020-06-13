Record 60 New Coronavirus Cases In a Day in Goa, State's Active Count Climbs to 454

Goa recorded its biggest daily spike in coronavirus cases yet, as 60 more persons tested positive, taking the state's active cases to 454, Health Secretary Nila Mohanan said on Saturday.

Mohanan said 26 of these 60 cases were from the containment zone in Mangor hill in South Goa.

"One person is critical. He suffered a heart attack and suffers from a lung ailment. He is currently on ventilator at the Covid hospital," Mohanan said.

On Saturday, the state formally designated Ghodemol in North Goa's Sattari sub- district as Goa's second containment zone after a sudden spike in corona cases there.