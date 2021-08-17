Record Increase in UP's Sugarcane Yield, Farmers' Income After Area of Cultivation Widens in Last 4 Years

As per the data released by the Sugarcane Department, there has been an increase of 1.34 lakh hectares in the area of cultivation of the crop during the last four years of the Yogi Government, which is an all-time record in the region. The area for sugarcane cultivation has gone up from 4.39 lakh hectares to 5.73 lakh hectares in Purvanchal, the data points out.

This has resulted in a record increase in sugarcane yield in Purvanchal. The Sugarcane Department’s statistics reveal that the farmers’ income has gone up by Rs 22,000 per hectare during this period. The total income of the farmers of Purvanchal has increased by Rs 1,290 crore.

According to the department, the farmer-friendly schemes of the UP Government led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath have provided relief to them. The establishment of new sugar mills, reopening of closed ones and their operation during the Corona period, as well as timely payment of sugarcane price to the farmers and the campaign to connect the farmers with technology, have proved to be very effective in this regard.

With the expansion of the area of cultivation and increase in sugarcane yield, the income of the farmers has gone up significantly. The average yield of sugarcane in Purvanchal has increased from 652.72 quintals per hectare to 722 quintals per hectare in the last four years. The increase in yield has added to farmers’ income, who have earned Rs 22,512 per hectare.

The Yogi Government has distributed 70 lakh quintals of seeds to the farmers. Sowing on 5 lakh hectares of land has been done through the trench method. Besides, co-cropping cultivation was done on over 4 lakh hectares of land whereas drip irrigation plants were installed on 4,042 hectares.

