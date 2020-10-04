Record One-day Spike Of 423 COVID-19 Cases In Meghalaya Pushes

tally to 6,456 Shillong, Oct 3: Meghalaya registered its highest single-day spike of 423 COVID-19 cases on Saturday, which pushed the tally in the northeastern state to 6,456, a health department official said. The death toll rose to 54 after two persons succumbed to the infection, Health Services Director Aman War said.

Of the new cases, 339 were reported from East Khasi, 30 from Ri-Bhoi, 19 from West Garo, 11 from East Jaintia, 10 from South West Khasi, six each from West Jaintia and South West Garo, two from East Garo hills districts, he said. Meghalaya now has 2,083 active COVID-19 cases, while 4,319 people have recovered from the disease.

A total of 1.55 lakh samples have been sent for COVID-19 tests so far, the official added.

