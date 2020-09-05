Record Recoveries, Active Cases Dip in 5 States: 8 Coronavirus Highlights from Last 24 Hours in India

While the coronavirus pandemic continues to rage across the country with a single-day spike of 86,432 new cases, five states recorded a dip in the number of cases on Friday. Here's a look at the key highlights from the last 24 hours:

‣ India's Covid-19 tally has crossed 40 lakh with a single-day spike of 86,432 new cases, the Health Ministry said on Saturday. The death toll from the pandemic neared 70,000 on Saturday, with more than 1,000 fatalities being reported for the fourth straight day. Fresh recoveries from the infections crossed 70,000 for the first time.

‣ Andhra Pradesh Bihar, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal reported a dip in active cases. However, Maharashtra cases saw an alarming 19,200 new cases in the last 24 hours. The number of COVID-19 cases in the state now stands at 8,63,062. The Maharashtra government said it will launch a statewide campaign to screen 2.25 crore families for possible infection.

‣ Telangana posted 2,511 fresh coronavirus cases and 11 related deaths, taking the total infection count in the state to 1.38 lakh. Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 305, followed by Ranga reddy 184, Nalgonda 170 and Karimnagar 150 districts, a government bulletin said on Friday, providing data as of 8 pm on September 4.

‣ Total number of samples tested till September 4 is 4,77,38,491, including 10,59,346 samples tested on Friday. More than one million Covid-19 tests have been conducted since the last five days, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said.

‣ The ICMR issued a new advisory on COVID-19 testing strategy, allowing 'testing on demand' for individuals but left it to the states to modify the approach as per their discretion. It also advised testing on demand for "all individuals undertaking travel to countries or Indian states mandating a negative COVID-19 test at the point of entry". The 'Advisory on Strategy for COVID-19 Testing in India' (version VI) said the state governments can simplify the modalities to facilitate testing on demand.

‣ Keeping in mind the safety of commuters amidst the Covid-19 pandemic, the Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation (UPMRC) has revised its operational framework to meet the highest standards of health and hygiene. The revamped guidelines extend to every outlet and encompass check-in procedures, station premises and surveillance systems, he said, adding that Lucknow Metro will follow normal timings of operation -- 6 am to 10 pm -- when services resume on September 7.

‣ Soon after a brief drop in infection cases, Delhi is once again witnessing a rise in cases. On Friday, it reported 2,914 fresh infections, its highest one-day spike in 69 days. Delhi now has over 1.85 lakh cases, while the death count jumped to 4,513, authorities said.

‣ Camps will be held outside central government offices in Lutyens' Delhi from next week in a bid to increase COVID-19 tests to 40,000 per day as directed by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Kejriwal's announcement on increasing COVID-19 tests came against a backdrop of rising number of cases in the national capital. Camp would also be set up outside Parliament, where MPs from all over the country will gather for the Monsoon Session, which is set to begin from September 14.