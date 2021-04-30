Record Single-day 332 Covid Deaths in UP, Over 34k New Cases; Only 7 Dists to Give Jabs to 18+ Tomorrow

Lucknow: A record single-day 332 COVID-19 deaths were reported in Uttar Pradesh on Friday, pushing the fatality count in the state to 12,570, while the total number of cases mounted to 12,52,324 with 34,626 more people testing positive for the disease. A total of 32,494 people recovered from coronavirus in the past 24 hours.

The active cases in the state now stand at 3,10,783 So far, 9,28,971 patients have recuperated from COVID-19 in the state, Additional Chief Secretary Amit Mohan Prasad told reporters.

He also said the state will start the first phase of vaccination for the 18-44 age group from Saturday in seven districts that have more than 9,000 active COVID-19 cases. “From May 1, vaccination for people between 18-44 years will also start. In the first phase, which will be extended to other cities also, the government will start the vaccination in seven districts that have more than 9,000 active cases," Prasad said.

The drive will start in Lucknow, Kanpur, Allahabad, Varanasi, Gorakhpur, Meerut and Bareilly, he said. The software made for this exercise will be tested in these districts before being used elsewhere, Prasad said. He, however, did not elaborate on the availability of vaccines in the state and the number of registered beneficiaries.

The state government, which decided to vaccinate all those above 18 years, had on Thursday decided to float global tenders to purchase four to five crore doses of COVID-19 vaccine. “The state government has decided to float global tenders for carrying the vaccination drive effectively. Serum Institute of India and Bharat Biotech have been given orders of 50 lakh vaccine doses each. A global tender should also be floated to purchase four to five crore vaccine doses. This should be taken forward," Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had said. So far, over 1.23 crore vaccine doses have been administered in the state. It includes 1.01 crore people who have taken the first dose and over 22.33 lakh who have taken the second dose also, Prasad said. All those who are eligible should take the vaccine, he further said.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here