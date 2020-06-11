INDIA

Record Spike of 1877 Covid-19 Cases in Delhi Pushes Tally Beyond 34,000, Death Toll Climbs to 1085

An employee of a shop disinfects the showroom at a mall that reopened in New Delhi. (AP Photo/Shonal Ganguly)

This is the first time that more than 1,800 case have been reported in a day in Delhi. The previous highest spike in fresh cases of 1513 was recorded on June 3.

  • PTI New Delhi
  • Last Updated: June 11, 2020, 10:04 PM IST
Delhi recorded 1,877 fresh coronavirus cases on Thursday, the highest single-day spike here yet, taking the COVID-19 tally in the city to over 34,000, even as the death toll due to the disease mounted to 1,085, authorities said.


This is the first time that more than 1,800 case have been reported in a day in Delhi. The previous highest spike in fresh cases of 1513 was recorded on June 3.


In a bulletin issued on Thursday, the Delhi health department said the death toll from coronavirus infection has risen to 1,085, and the total number of cases to 34,687.


A total of 101 fatalities were declared on June 10, the bulletin said.


It, however, added the cumulative death figures refer to fatalities where primary cause of death was found to be COVID-19, as per the report of the Death Audit Committee on the basis of case sheets received from various hospitals.


