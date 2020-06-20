INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Record Spike of 3,630 Covid-19 Cases in Delhi Pushes Tally to Over 56,000; Death Toll at 2,112

Representative Image. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup, File)

Representative Image. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup, File)

This is the second time that more than 3,000 cases have been reported in Delhi in a single day. The previous highest spike of 3,137 cases were recorded on June 19.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: June 20, 2020, 11:48 PM IST
Share this:

With the highest single-day spike of 3,630 COVID-19 cases, the total tally in Delhi rose to over 56,000 on Saturday, while the death toll mounted to 2,112, authorities said.

This is the second time in Delhi that over 3,000 cases have been reported in a day. The previous highest spike of 3,137 cases were recorded on June 19.

Seventy-seven fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours, the Delhi health department said in a bulletin. It said the death toll due to the coronavirus infection has risen to 2,112, and the total number of cases now stood at 56,746.

Share this:
Next Story
Loading