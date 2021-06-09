Recovered Covid Patients Report Skin And Hair Diseases Including Herpes

After wreaking havoc for almost two months, the Covid-19 second wave is gradually subsiding as the daily cases have gone below the one lakh-mark, though over 2,000 people have been dying daily due to the pandemic. During the peak of the second wave, India was reporting more than four lakh daily cases, and around 4,500 deaths.

However, this time around, unusual post-Covid complications are being witnessed in some patients. Patients in big cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and other metros are complaining of herpes and other dermatological problems.

Dr. DM Mahajan, skin diseases expert at Delhi’s Apollo Hospital, said even though some recovered patients had a history of herpes due to compromised immune systems, many of the affected patients have contracted the skin disease for the first time.

On the other hand, Dr. Sonali Kohli, who is a dermatologist and hair transplant surgeon, revealed that Covid patients are also showing hair and nail-related diseases which can be attributed to their weakened immunity.

She said several people who have recovered from Covid-19 are reporting hair fall issues and melanonychia which cause nails to turn brown. Experts have suggested people who suffer from post-Covid complications to consult doctors.

Not just that, as the second wave of Covid-19 is said to have been triggered by the Delta variant which was first found in India, doctors have suspected the changing virus is also leading to hearing impairment and severe blood clots in patients.

A Mumbai-based cardiologist, Ganesh Manudhane, suspects the increasing cases of such severe complications are a result of the Delta variant.

The Delta variant, also known as B.1.617.2, was first detected in India and has since spread into more than 60 countries.

