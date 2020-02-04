Photos Show Shaheen Bagh Shooter Kapil Gujjar, Father Joined AAP in 2019, Say Cops; AAP Smells Poll Plot

New Delhi: The man who opened fire at Delhi's Shaheen Bagh area last week purportedly joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) a year ago, the Delhi Police said on Tuesday.

Kapil Gujjar, 25, was arrested on February 1 for firing in the air at Shaheen Bagh, which has been at the centre of protests in the national capital against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

The Crime Branch, which is investigating the case, found images on Gujjar's phone showing him with AAP leaders Atishi and Sanjay Singh.

Crime Branch Deputy Commissioner of Police Rajesh Deo said, "In our initial investigation, we found some photos from Kapil's phone that establish that he and his father joined AAP a year ago and he has already disclosed it. We have taken his remand for two days."

Kapil's father reportedly contested elections twice from BSP — from Jangpura in 2008 and then Patparganj four years later.

Sources: The Crime Branch has found certain pictures on the mobile phone of Kapil Gujjar, who opened fire in Shaheen Bagh area on February 1. In these pictures, Kapil can be seen with AAP leaders such as Atishi and Sanjay Singh. pic.twitter.com/BKXifhTE7K — ANI (@ANI) February 4, 2020

Deo said the photographs, which were deleted, were recovered with the help of a technical team. "The Crime Branch raided Gujjar's place and recovered his phone," said the official.

Responding to the allegations, Singh accused the BJP and Union Home Minister of a "conspiracy" and of "indulging in dirty politics".

"Amit Shah is the home minister of the country at this time. Now just before elections, photos and conspiracies will be found," said Singh. "With three to four days left for the elections, the BJP will do as much dirty politics as they can. What does having a picture with someone mean?"

In his statement to the Delhi Police, Gujjar has said he and his father joined AAP early last year.

The investigation has revealed that Gujjar came to Shaheen Bagh on a bike and another person identified as Sarthak, who has also joined the probe. Through technical surveillance and other evidence including footage from CCTV, it was found that they took the road via the Delhi-Noida-Delhi Expressway (DND) and on to Maharani Bagh and Holy Family. There, at the parking, Gujjar adjusted his pistol and went to Shaheen Bagh.

The sources added that Sarthak was sent back with Gujjar's mobile phone and CCTV footage from the location has confirmed the former's statement.

After being overpowered by police at Shaheen Bagh, Gujjar had chanted 'Jai Shree Ram' and said, "Humare desh mein aur kisi ki nahi chalegi, sirf Hindu ki chalegi (only Hindus shall have a say in our country, no one else)," as he was taken into custody by the Delhi Police.

This episode of firing was the second such incident at Shaheen Bagh. Last Thursday, a man fired his pistol at a group of anti-CAA protesters outside the Jamia Millia Islamia University, injuring a student.

The women of Delhi's little-known locality have been staging a peaceful sit-in protest against the CAA, which started a few days after an attack on students of Jamia Millia Islamia in December. The area, which lies just ahead of the university, has since then been blocked, choking the Kalindi Kunj-Shaheen Bagh stretch.

The protests have been at the centre of a heated debate between the BJP and the AAP. While several BJP leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Shah, have accused the Congress and Delhi's ruling party of fomenting trouble at the site, Arvind Kejriwal's party has blamed the saffron party for not fighting the upcoming Assembly polls on the development plank.

