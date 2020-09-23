Recoveries Outnumber New Covid-19 Cases in Karnataka, Total 4.32 Lakh Patients Treated So Far

For the second consecutive day, recoveries at 9,073 were more than 6,974 new Covid cases in Karnataka on Tuesday.

"Recovery rate outnumbered new cases in the state, as 9,073 were discharged during the last 24 hours, taking the total of patients treated to 4,32,450 till date," said the state health bulletin here,

With 6,974 fresh cases, the state's Covid tally rose to 5,33,850, including 93,153 active cases, while 83 succumbed to the infection, taking the death toll to 8,228 since March 8, when the pandemic broke.

As epicentre of the pandemic, Bengaluru registered 3,082 new cases, taking its tally to 2,00,725, including 39,983, while 4,145 were discharged in the last 24 hours and 1,58,029 till date since March 8.

With 26 Covid deaths in a day, the toll in the city has increased to 2,715.

Of the 822 patients in the intensive care unit (ICU), 259 are in Bengaluru, followed by Dharwad 93, Ballari 82 and Hassan 62.

Of the new cases reported from districts, Mysore recorded 443, Tumkuru 240, Hassan 235, Shivamogga 234 and Dakshina Kannada 211.

Of the discharges from the districts, Mysuru reported 936, Uttara Kannada 456, Ballari 450, Kalaburagi 417, Bagalkote and Hassan 315 and Tumkuru 312.