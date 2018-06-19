English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Recovering Fast, Will try to Resume Work Today Says Manish Sisodia
Sisodia was rushed to the LNJP Hospital here around 3 pm yesterday after the ketone level in his urine rose sharply and his sugar level slumped.
File photo of Delhi Deputy CM Manish Kumar Sisiodia.
New Delhi: Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who was on a hunger strike since June 13 at the lieutenant governor's office and hospitalised after his health deteriorated, said that he is "recovering fast" and will try and resume work from today.
Sisodia was rushed to the LNJP Hospital here around 3 pm yesterday after the ketone level in his urine rose sharply and his sugar level slumped.
"Good Morning!! With Doctor's care and your blessings, I am recovering fast. Yesterday, my ketone level was 7.4 & BP reached 184/100, which was leading to renal failure. But now everything is under control. If doctors allow I'll try to be back to work today only," he said on Twitter today.
Health Minister Satyendar Jain was hospitalised on Sunday night after his condition had deteriorated. He was taken to the LNJP Hospital where his condition is stable.
On Saturday, a team of doctors had examined Sisodia and Jain. While Jain went on indefinite fast at the L-G's office last Tuesday, Sisodia had been on a hunger strike since Wednesday.
Kejriwal, along with his colleagues, have been at Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal's office since June 13, demanding a direction to IAS officers to end what the AAP describes a "strike" and approval of the doorstep ration delivery scheme.
