Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Recovering from Dengue? Eat These Food Items to Help Your Health

After the disease is brought under control, it is necessary to keep a check on the food one consumes. There are certain food groups and vitamins that can be taken to replenish what the body lost during the disease.

Trending Desk

Updated:October 11, 2019, 3:08 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Recovering from Dengue? Eat These Food Items to Help Your Health
Image for representation

Dengue claims lives if not treated properly. Therefore, if you know someone who was recently diagnosed with dengue and is in a recovery phase, here’s a little advice on what all one can eat when recovering after dengue.

After the disease is brought under control, it is necessary to keep a check on the food one consumes. There are certain food groups and vitamins that can be taken to replenish what the body lost during the disease.

The haemorrhagic fever or backbone fever primarily affects the liver and platelet count. After one is recovered, people usually demand for certain products like papaya juice and papaya leaf juice, however little is known regarding the efficacy of the same, The New Indian Express reported.

Sujatha Stephen, chief nutritionist at Yashoda Hospitals, says, “As dengue patients are prescribed an antibiotics course, we have to think about how to build up their immunity and stamina. Bringing up the platelet count is also another major concern. Foods rich in anti-oxidants help in this purpose. Food items that contain vitamins A, C and E should be consumed.”

The nutritionist also talks about papaya juice, explaining, “Though a lot of people are consuming papaya juice, we should remember that it cannot be consumed in high quantities as it can produce a lot of heat and is not advisable when fever is indicated.”

She also added, “Since dengue is a haemorrhagic fever, vitamin K is advised as it helps in clotting blood. Kale, spinach and broccoli are good sources. To bring up the stamina level, these foods and juices should be given at three-hour intervals. However, the time a person needs to fully regain their strength depends on the general health of the patient. In case of critical cases, we advise them to take protein supplements as diet is not sufficient to take care of their needs.”

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram