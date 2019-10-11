Recovering from Dengue? Eat These Food Items to Help Your Health

Dengue claims lives if not treated properly. Therefore, if you know someone who was recently diagnosed with dengue and is in a recovery phase, here’s a little advice on what all one can eat when recovering after dengue.

After the disease is brought under control, it is necessary to keep a check on the food one consumes. There are certain food groups and vitamins that can be taken to replenish what the body lost during the disease.

The haemorrhagic fever or backbone fever primarily affects the liver and platelet count. After one is recovered, people usually demand for certain products like papaya juice and papaya leaf juice, however little is known regarding the efficacy of the same, The New Indian Express reported.

Sujatha Stephen, chief nutritionist at Yashoda Hospitals, says, “As dengue patients are prescribed an antibiotics course, we have to think about how to build up their immunity and stamina. Bringing up the platelet count is also another major concern. Foods rich in anti-oxidants help in this purpose. Food items that contain vitamins A, C and E should be consumed.”

The nutritionist also talks about papaya juice, explaining, “Though a lot of people are consuming papaya juice, we should remember that it cannot be consumed in high quantities as it can produce a lot of heat and is not advisable when fever is indicated.”

She also added, “Since dengue is a haemorrhagic fever, vitamin K is advised as it helps in clotting blood. Kale, spinach and broccoli are good sources. To bring up the stamina level, these foods and juices should be given at three-hour intervals. However, the time a person needs to fully regain their strength depends on the general health of the patient. In case of critical cases, we advise them to take protein supplements as diet is not sufficient to take care of their needs.”

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.