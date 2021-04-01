Recovering Well After Bypass Surgery: President Ram Nath Kovind

President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday said he is recovering well after his bypass surgery and thanked doctors and caregivers. The president said he was touched by messages from citizens and leaders from across the country and abroad wishing him speedy recovery. "It's difficult to express in words my gratitude to you all!," Kovind said. Kovind, 75 , had on Tuesday underwent a cardiac bypass surgery at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here.

"I've been recovering well after the bypass surgery, thanks to the amazing dedication of the doctors and caregivers. I'm touched by messages, from citizens and leaders from India and abroad, wishing me speedy recovery. It's difficult to express in words my gratitude to you all!," the Rashtrapati Bhavan tweeted. Kovind had undergone a health check-up at the Army Hospital (R&R) here following chest discomfort Friday morning.