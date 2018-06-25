GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Recruitment 2018: 2714 Posts, Apply Before 6th July 2018

MP Vyapam aims to recruit candidates for various posts including Stenographer, Steno Typist, Data Entry Operator and others via this combined recruitment exam which is scheduled to be conducted on 28th and 29th July 2018.

Contributor Content

Updated:June 25, 2018, 5:03 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Recruitment 2018: 2714 Posts, Apply Before 6th July 2018
Official website of Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board.
MP Vyapam Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 2714 vacancies via Combined Competitive Exam 2018 has begun on the official website of Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB), Bhopal - peb.mponline.gov.in. MP Vyapam aims to recruit candidates for various posts including Stenographer, Steno Typist, Data Entry Operator and others via this combined recruitment exam which is scheduled to be conducted on 28th and 29th July 2018. Interested and eligible candidates must apply for the relevant post on or before 6th July 2018 by following the instructions given below:

How to apply for MPPEB Recruitment 2018?

Step 1 – Visit the official website - https://peb.mponline.gov.in

Step 2 – Click on ‘Online Form - Group 4, Assitt. Grade 3, Stenographer, Steno typist, Data Entry Operator combined Recruitment Test - 2018' on the homepage

Step 3 – Click on ‘Apply Online’ under Recruitment

Step 4 – Register yourself first

Step 5 – Login to your profile

Step 6 – Fill in the application form, pay application fee and complete the application process

Step 7 – Download the confirmation page and take a print out for future reference

Direct Link for Registration - https://peb.mponline.gov.in/Portal/Examinations/VyapamRecruitment/Forms/CandidateProfiling/FrmEntryFormEdit.aspx

Direct Link for Login - https://peb.mponline.gov.in/Portal/Examinations/VyapamRecruitment/Forms/GROUP4_2018/FrmEntryForm.aspx

Application Fee:

Unreserved Category – Rs.500

SC/ ST Category – Rs.250

MP Vyapam Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:

Total Posts: 2714

Assistant Grade III - 822

Steno Typist - 68

Stenographer - 38

Computer Operator - 5

Data Entry Operator - 1

Assistant - 45

Asst. Data Entry Operator - 45

A.P.C.D - 21

Record Technician - 1

DCC Coder - 1

Document list – 1

Record Clerk - 19

Coding Clerk - 2

Garden supervisor – 18

Assistant Revenue Inspector - 80

Jr. Stenographer Cum Computer Operator - 8

Technical Assistant - 2

Jr. Assistant Village Extension Officer - 2

Tracer - 1

Laboratory Assistant - 3

Eligibility Criteria:

Applicants must read through the official advertisement to ascertain their eligibility and understand the pay matrix before applying.

http://peb.mp.gov.in/Rulebooks/RB_2018/Group_04_Rule_Book_2018.pdf

Age Limit:

The applicants must fall in the age bracket of 18 to 40 years as on 1st January 2018. Age relaxation rules apply as stated in the official advertisement above.

Selection Process:

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of Written Exam

Also Watch

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You