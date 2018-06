Recruitment 2018: 2714 Posts, Apply Before 6th July 2018

MP Vyapam Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 2714 vacancies via Combined Competitive Exam 2018 has begun on the official website of Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB), Bhopal - peb.mponline.gov.in. MP Vyapam aims to recruit candidates for various posts including Stenographer, Steno Typist, Data Entry Operator and others via this combined recruitment exam which is scheduled to be conducted on 28th and 29th July 2018. Interested and eligible candidates must apply for the relevant post on or before 6th July 2018 by following the instructions given below:How to apply for MPPEB Recruitment 2018?Step 1 – Visit the official website - https://peb.mponline.gov.in Step 2 – Click on ‘Online Form - Group 4, Assitt. Grade 3, Stenographer, Steno typist, Data Entry Operator combined Recruitment Test - 2018' on the homepageStep 3 – Click on ‘Apply Online’ under RecruitmentStep 4 – Register yourself firstStep 5 – Login to your profileStep 6 – Fill in the application form, pay application fee and complete the application processStep 7 – Download the confirmation page and take a print out for future referenceDirect Link for Registration - https://peb.mponline.gov.in/Portal/Examinations/VyapamRecruitment/Forms/CandidateProfiling/FrmEntryFormEdit.aspx Direct Link for Login - https://peb.mponline.gov.in/Portal/Examinations/VyapamRecruitment/Forms/GROUP4_2018/FrmEntryForm.aspx Application Fee:Unreserved Category – Rs.500SC/ ST Category – Rs.250MP Vyapam Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:Total Posts: 2714Assistant Grade III - 822Steno Typist - 68Stenographer - 38Computer Operator - 5Data Entry Operator - 1Assistant - 45Asst. Data Entry Operator - 45A.P.C.D - 21Record Technician - 1DCC Coder - 1Document list – 1Record Clerk - 19Coding Clerk - 2Garden supervisor – 18Assistant Revenue Inspector - 80Jr. Stenographer Cum Computer Operator - 8Technical Assistant - 2Jr. Assistant Village Extension Officer - 2Tracer - 1Laboratory Assistant - 3Eligibility Criteria:Applicants must read through the official advertisement to ascertain their eligibility and understand the pay matrix before applying.Age Limit:The applicants must fall in the age bracket of 18 to 40 years as on 1st January 2018. Age relaxation rules apply as stated in the official advertisement above.Selection Process:The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of Written Exam