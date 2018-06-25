English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Recruitment 2018: 2714 Posts, Apply Before 6th July 2018
MP Vyapam aims to recruit candidates for various posts including Stenographer, Steno Typist, Data Entry Operator and others via this combined recruitment exam which is scheduled to be conducted on 28th and 29th July 2018.
Official website of Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board.
MP Vyapam Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 2714 vacancies via Combined Competitive Exam 2018 has begun on the official website of Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB), Bhopal - peb.mponline.gov.in. MP Vyapam aims to recruit candidates for various posts including Stenographer, Steno Typist, Data Entry Operator and others via this combined recruitment exam which is scheduled to be conducted on 28th and 29th July 2018. Interested and eligible candidates must apply for the relevant post on or before 6th July 2018 by following the instructions given below:
How to apply for MPPEB Recruitment 2018?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - https://peb.mponline.gov.in
Step 2 – Click on ‘Online Form - Group 4, Assitt. Grade 3, Stenographer, Steno typist, Data Entry Operator combined Recruitment Test - 2018' on the homepage
Step 3 – Click on ‘Apply Online’ under Recruitment
Step 4 – Register yourself first
Step 5 – Login to your profile
Step 6 – Fill in the application form, pay application fee and complete the application process
Step 7 – Download the confirmation page and take a print out for future reference
Direct Link for Registration - https://peb.mponline.gov.in/Portal/Examinations/VyapamRecruitment/Forms/CandidateProfiling/FrmEntryFormEdit.aspx
Direct Link for Login - https://peb.mponline.gov.in/Portal/Examinations/VyapamRecruitment/Forms/GROUP4_2018/FrmEntryForm.aspx
Application Fee:
Unreserved Category – Rs.500
SC/ ST Category – Rs.250
MP Vyapam Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:
Total Posts: 2714
Assistant Grade III - 822
Steno Typist - 68
Stenographer - 38
Computer Operator - 5
Data Entry Operator - 1
Assistant - 45
Asst. Data Entry Operator - 45
A.P.C.D - 21
Record Technician - 1
DCC Coder - 1
Document list – 1
Record Clerk - 19
Coding Clerk - 2
Garden supervisor – 18
Assistant Revenue Inspector - 80
Jr. Stenographer Cum Computer Operator - 8
Technical Assistant - 2
Jr. Assistant Village Extension Officer - 2
Tracer - 1
Laboratory Assistant - 3
Eligibility Criteria:
Applicants must read through the official advertisement to ascertain their eligibility and understand the pay matrix before applying.
http://peb.mp.gov.in/Rulebooks/RB_2018/Group_04_Rule_Book_2018.pdf
Age Limit:
The applicants must fall in the age bracket of 18 to 40 years as on 1st January 2018. Age relaxation rules apply as stated in the official advertisement above.
Selection Process:
The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of Written Exam
