Recruitment 2018: 35 Executive Trainee Posts, Apply Before 20th August 2018
Cochin Shipyard Recruitment 2018 invites applications to fill 35 vacancies for the post of Executive Trainee.
Cochin Shipyard Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 35 vacancies for the post of Executive Trainee has begun on the official website of Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL), Kochi - cochinshipyard.com.
CSL aims to fill the vacancies in various disciplines for the post of Executive Trainees. Interested candidates must apply for the relevant post on or before 20th August 2018 by following the instructions given below:
How to apply for CSL Recruitment 2018 for Executive Trainee Posts?
Step 1 - Visit the official website - https://www.cochinshipyard.com
Step 2 – Click on ‘Careers’ on the top of home page
Step 3 – Click on ‘Apply Online for the Post of Executive Trainee’ under name of post ‘Vacancy Notification – Selection to the Post of Executive Trainee’
Step 4 – Register yourself first
Step 5 – Fill the details and Save the form
Step 6 – Login with required credentials
Step 7 – Fill the application form, pay online fee and complete the application process
Step 8 – Download the confirmation page and take a printout for future reference
Direct Link for Registration - http://recruit.cochinshipyard.com/cslpetapr18/basic_details.php
Direct Link for Login - http://recruit.cochinshipyard.com/cslpetapr18/
Application Fee:
Unreserved Category – Rs.750
SC/ ST/ PWD Category – NIL
CSL Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:
Total Posts: 35
Mechanical - 16
Electrical - 6
Civil - 2
Electronics - 2
Safety - 4
Information Technology - 2
Finance - 2
Human Resource - 1
Eligibility Criteria:
Mechanical – The applicant must possess Degree in Mechanical Engineering from a recognized University with at least 65% marks in aggregate.
Electrical - The applicant must possess Degree in Electrical Engineering from a recognized University with at least 65% marks in aggregate.
Civil - The applicant must possess Degree in Civil Engineering from a recognized University with at least 65% marks in aggregate.
Electronics - The applicant must possess Degree in Electronics Engineering from a recognized University with at least 65% marks in aggregate.
Safety - The applicant must possess Degree in Safety Engineering from a recognized University with at least 65% marks in aggregate.
Information Technology - The applicant must possess Degree in Engineering in Computer Science/ Information Technology/ Masters Degree in Computer Application/Computer Science/ Information Technology with at least 65% marks in aggregate.
Finance - The applicant must pass in the final examination of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India/Institute of Cost Accountants of India.
Human Resource - The applicant must possess Master’s Degree in Business Administration or equivalent Degree/ Diploma with specialization in HR/ Post Graduate Degree in Social Work with specialization in Personnel Management or Labour Welfare & Industrial Relations or Post Graduate Degree in Personnel Management, from a recognized University/ Institute with at least 65% marks in aggregate.
Applicants are advised to read through the official advertisement to ascertain their eligibility:
Official Advertisement:
https://www.cochinshipyard.com/career/Executive%20trainee%202018.pdf
Age Limit:
The age of the applicants should not be above 27 years as on 20th August 2018. Age relaxation rules apply as stated in the advertisement above.
Pay Scale:
The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a stipend of Rs 50,000 during training period for 1 year.
Selection Process:
The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of Online Test, Group Discussion (GD) and Personal Interview.
Important Dates:
Start date of submission of Online Application – 18th July 2018
Last date of submission of Online Application – 20th August 2018
