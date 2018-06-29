GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Recruitment 2018: Apprentice Posts, Apply Before 27th July 2018

The Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) is inviting applications from candidates who have passed Diploma Examination in Modern Office Management & Secretarial Practice (MOM & SP) discipline to undergo Apprenticeship Training.

Updated:June 29, 2018, 11:37 AM IST
HAL Recruitment 2018 application process to fill vacancies for the post of ‘Apprentice’ has begun on the official website of Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, Korwa - hal-india.co.in.

HAL is inviting applications from candidates who have passed Diploma Examination in Modern Office Management & Secretarial Practice (MOM & SP) discipline to undergo Apprenticeship Training.

Interested and eligible candidates must apply for the post on or before 27th July 2018 by following the instructions given below:
How to apply for HAL Recruitment 2018 for Apprentice Posts?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://hal-india.co.in
Step 2 – Click on ‘Career' on the top of home page
Step 3 – Click on 'Notification' under 'Divisions, Avionics Division, Korwa'
Step 4 – Click on to download Application Form
Step 5 – A PDF File will display
Step 6 – Download the application form and take a print out
Step 7 – Fill in the prescribed format and send the hardcopy of the application form along with other required documents at the below mentioned address:

Senior Manager (Training), Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, Avionics Division, PO Korwa, Distt AMETHI (UP) Pin 227412.

Direct Link of Application Form - http://hal-india.co.in/Common/Uploads/Resumes/860_CareerPDF2_Application%20Form%20.pdf
Direct Link of Performa - http://hal-india.co.in/Common/Uploads/Resumes/860_CareerPDF3_Proforma%20for%20HAL%20Ward.pdf

HAL Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:
Apprentice Posts

Eligibility Criteria:
The applicant must possess Diploma in MOM & SP discipline.
Applicants must read through the official advertisement to ascertain their eligibility before applying.
http://hal-india.co.in/Common/Uploads/Resumes/860_CareerPDF1_Notification%20.pdf

Age Limit:
The age of the applicants should not be more than 26 years as on 27th July 2018. Age relaxation rules apply as stated in the official advertisement above.

Pay Scale:
The selected candidates will get stipend of Rs.3542 per month.

Selection Process:
The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of Merit.

Important Dates:
Last date of submission of Application form - 27th July 2018
Declaration of the Provisionally Selected Candidates - 25th August 2018
Verification of Original Documents at HAL, Korwa - 27th August to 31st August 2018

| Edited by: Huma Tabassum
