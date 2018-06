Recruitment 2018: Apprentice Posts, Apply Before 27th July 2018

HAL Recruitment 2018 application process to fill vacancies for the post of ‘Apprentice’ has begun on the official website of Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, Korwa - hal-india.co.in HAL is inviting applications from candidates who have passed Diploma Examination in Modern Office Management & Secretarial Practice (MOM & SP) discipline to undergo Apprenticeship Training.Interested and eligible candidates must apply for the post on or before 27th July 2018 by following the instructions given below:Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://hal-india.co.in Step 2 – Click on ‘Career' on the top of home pageStep 3 – Click on 'Notification' under 'Divisions, Avionics Division, Korwa'Step 4 – Click on to download Application FormStep 5 – A PDF File will displayStep 6 – Download the application form and take a print outStep 7 – Fill in the prescribed format and send the hardcopy of the application form along with other required documents at the below mentioned address:Senior Manager (Training), Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, Avionics Division, PO Korwa, Distt AMETHI (UP) Pin 227412.Apprentice PostsThe applicant must possess Diploma in MOM & SP discipline.Applicants must read through the official advertisement to ascertain their eligibility before applying.The age of the applicants should not be more than 26 years as on 27th July 2018. Age relaxation rules apply as stated in the official advertisement above.The selected candidates will get stipend of Rs.3542 per month.The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of Merit.Last date of submission of Application form - 27th July 2018Declaration of the Provisionally Selected Candidates - 25th August 2018Verification of Original Documents at HAL, Korwa - 27th August to 31st August 2018