Recruitment 2018 Begins for 1500 Lineman Posts at Chhattisgarh, Apply Before July 26

CSPHCL Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 1500 vacancies for the post of Lineman for different locations in Chhattisgarh has begun on the official website of Chhattisgarh State Power Holding Company Limited, Chhattisgarh - cspdcl.co.in Interested and eligible candidates must apply for the post on or before 26th July 2018, 5:00 PM by following the instructions given below:Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://cspdcl.co.in Step 2 – Click on 'Recruitment' tab from the left SidebarStep 3 – Click on ' विज्ञापन देखने एवं आवेदन करने हेतु यहाँ क्लिक करें ' given in front of 'छत्तीसगढ़ स्टेट पावर कम्पनीज के अंतर्गत परिचारक लाईन (संविदा) के पद पर संविदा भर्ती'Step 4 – Click on ' ऑनलाईन आवेदन ' given in front of the relevant post you want to apply forStep 5 – Register yourselfStep 6 – Fill the application form, pay online fee and complete the application processStep 7 – Download the confirmation page and take a print out for future referenceUnreserved/ OBC Category – Rs.150SC/ ST/ PWD Category – Rs.100Total Posts: 1500Lineman for Jagdalpur Area – 201Lineman for Ambikapur Area – 187Lineman for Raipur, Bilaspur, Durg – Rajnandgaon Area – 1112The applicants must be class 10th passed and must possess the skills mentioned in the official advertisements given below:Lineman for Jagdalpur Area - [official advertisement]Lineman for Ambikapur Area - [official advertisement]Lineman for Raipur, Bilaspur, Durg – Rajnandgaon Area - [official advertisement]Applicants must fall in the age bracket of 18 to 35 years as on 1st June 2018. Age relaxation rules apply as given in above advertisement.The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of an Interview.