GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Recruitment 2018 Begins for 1500 Lineman Posts at Chhattisgarh, Apply Before July 26

Chhattisgarh State Power Holding Company Limited invites applications to fill 1500 vacancies for the post of Lineman for different locations in Chhattisgarh. Check detailed notification on the official website - cspdcl.co.in.

Contributor Content

Updated:June 28, 2018, 12:29 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Recruitment 2018 Begins for 1500 Lineman Posts at Chhattisgarh, Apply Before July 26
Image for representation. (Photo: Reuters)
CSPHCL Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 1500 vacancies for the post of Lineman for different locations in Chhattisgarh has begun on the official website of Chhattisgarh State Power Holding Company Limited, Chhattisgarh - cspdcl.co.in.

Interested and eligible candidates must apply for the post on or before 26th July 2018, 5:00 PM by following the instructions given below:

How to apply for CSPHCL Recruitment 2018 for Lineman Posts?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://cspdcl.co.in
Step 2 – Click on ‘Recruitment’ tab from the left Sidebar
Step 3 – Click on ‘विज्ञापन देखने एवं आवेदन करने हेतु यहाँ क्लिक करें’ given in front of ‘छत्तीसगढ़ स्टेट पावर कम्पनीज के अंतर्गत परिचारक लाईन (संविदा) के पद पर संविदा भर्ती’
Step 4 – Click on ‘ऑनलाईन आवेदन’ given in front of the relevant post you want to apply for
Step 5 – Register yourself
Step 6 – Fill the application form, pay online fee and complete the application process
Step 7 – Download the confirmation page and take a print out for future reference
Direct Link - http://cspdcl.co.in/recruitment/(S(34kqji1ydjakzerunnbrbvb3))/frmViewRecruitmentNew.aspx

Application Fee:
Unreserved/ OBC Category – Rs.150
SC/ ST/ PWD Category – Rs.100

CSPHCL Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:
Total Posts: 1500
Lineman for Jagdalpur Area – 201
Lineman for Ambikapur Area – 187
Lineman for Raipur, Bilaspur, Durg – Rajnandgaon Area – 1112

Eligibility Criteria:
The applicants must be class 10th passed and must possess the skills mentioned in the official advertisements given below:
Lineman for Jagdalpur Area - file:///C:/Users/Rajneesh/Downloads/1536-25062018%20(1).pdf
Lineman for Ambikapur Area - file:///C:/Users/Rajneesh/Downloads/1537-25062018%20(1).pdf
Lineman for Raipur, Bilaspur, Durg – Rajnandgaon Area - file:///C:/Users/Rajneesh/Downloads/1535-25062018%20(1).pdf

Age Limit:
Applicants must fall in the age bracket of 18 to 35 years as on 1st June 2018. Age relaxation rules apply as given in above advertisement.

Selection Process:
The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of an Interview.

Also Watch

| Edited by: Huma Tabassum
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery