English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Recruitment 2018 Begins for 1500 Lineman Posts at Chhattisgarh, Apply Before July 26
Chhattisgarh State Power Holding Company Limited invites applications to fill 1500 vacancies for the post of Lineman for different locations in Chhattisgarh. Check detailed notification on the official website - cspdcl.co.in.
Image for representation. (Photo: Reuters)
CSPHCL Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 1500 vacancies for the post of Lineman for different locations in Chhattisgarh has begun on the official website of Chhattisgarh State Power Holding Company Limited, Chhattisgarh - cspdcl.co.in.
Interested and eligible candidates must apply for the post on or before 26th July 2018, 5:00 PM by following the instructions given below:
How to apply for CSPHCL Recruitment 2018 for Lineman Posts?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://cspdcl.co.in
Step 2 – Click on ‘Recruitment’ tab from the left Sidebar
Step 3 – Click on ‘विज्ञापन देखने एवं आवेदन करने हेतु यहाँ क्लिक करें’ given in front of ‘छत्तीसगढ़ स्टेट पावर कम्पनीज के अंतर्गत परिचारक लाईन (संविदा) के पद पर संविदा भर्ती’
Step 4 – Click on ‘ऑनलाईन आवेदन’ given in front of the relevant post you want to apply for
Step 5 – Register yourself
Step 6 – Fill the application form, pay online fee and complete the application process
Step 7 – Download the confirmation page and take a print out for future reference
Direct Link - http://cspdcl.co.in/recruitment/(S(34kqji1ydjakzerunnbrbvb3))/frmViewRecruitmentNew.aspx
Application Fee:
Unreserved/ OBC Category – Rs.150
SC/ ST/ PWD Category – Rs.100
CSPHCL Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:
Total Posts: 1500
Lineman for Jagdalpur Area – 201
Lineman for Ambikapur Area – 187
Lineman for Raipur, Bilaspur, Durg – Rajnandgaon Area – 1112
Eligibility Criteria:
The applicants must be class 10th passed and must possess the skills mentioned in the official advertisements given below:
Lineman for Jagdalpur Area - file:///C:/Users/Rajneesh/Downloads/1536-25062018%20(1).pdf
Lineman for Ambikapur Area - file:///C:/Users/Rajneesh/Downloads/1537-25062018%20(1).pdf
Lineman for Raipur, Bilaspur, Durg – Rajnandgaon Area - file:///C:/Users/Rajneesh/Downloads/1535-25062018%20(1).pdf
Age Limit:
Applicants must fall in the age bracket of 18 to 35 years as on 1st June 2018. Age relaxation rules apply as given in above advertisement.
Selection Process:
The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of an Interview.
Also Watch
Interested and eligible candidates must apply for the post on or before 26th July 2018, 5:00 PM by following the instructions given below:
How to apply for CSPHCL Recruitment 2018 for Lineman Posts?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://cspdcl.co.in
Step 2 – Click on ‘Recruitment’ tab from the left Sidebar
Step 3 – Click on ‘विज्ञापन देखने एवं आवेदन करने हेतु यहाँ क्लिक करें’ given in front of ‘छत्तीसगढ़ स्टेट पावर कम्पनीज के अंतर्गत परिचारक लाईन (संविदा) के पद पर संविदा भर्ती’
Step 4 – Click on ‘ऑनलाईन आवेदन’ given in front of the relevant post you want to apply for
Step 5 – Register yourself
Step 6 – Fill the application form, pay online fee and complete the application process
Step 7 – Download the confirmation page and take a print out for future reference
Direct Link - http://cspdcl.co.in/recruitment/(S(34kqji1ydjakzerunnbrbvb3))/frmViewRecruitmentNew.aspx
Application Fee:
Unreserved/ OBC Category – Rs.150
SC/ ST/ PWD Category – Rs.100
CSPHCL Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:
Total Posts: 1500
Lineman for Jagdalpur Area – 201
Lineman for Ambikapur Area – 187
Lineman for Raipur, Bilaspur, Durg – Rajnandgaon Area – 1112
Eligibility Criteria:
The applicants must be class 10th passed and must possess the skills mentioned in the official advertisements given below:
Lineman for Jagdalpur Area - file:///C:/Users/Rajneesh/Downloads/1536-25062018%20(1).pdf
Lineman for Ambikapur Area - file:///C:/Users/Rajneesh/Downloads/1537-25062018%20(1).pdf
Lineman for Raipur, Bilaspur, Durg – Rajnandgaon Area - file:///C:/Users/Rajneesh/Downloads/1535-25062018%20(1).pdf
Age Limit:
Applicants must fall in the age bracket of 18 to 35 years as on 1st June 2018. Age relaxation rules apply as given in above advertisement.
Selection Process:
The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of an Interview.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Huma Tabassum
-
Centre To Replace UGC With Higher Education Commission Allowing More Autonomy For Institutes
-
Wednesday 27 June , 2018
Much Awaited Amarnath Yatra Begins Today From Jammu
-
Tuesday 26 June , 2018
Is Judiciary the Keeper of India’s Environmental Woes?
-
Monday 25 June , 2018
How Family Pressures Drove a Same-sex couple in Gujarat to Commit Suicide
-
Saturday 23 June , 2018
Eastern Peripheral Expressway: The Plunder- Ridden Pollution Remover
Centre To Replace UGC With Higher Education Commission Allowing More Autonomy For Institutes
Wednesday 27 June , 2018 Much Awaited Amarnath Yatra Begins Today From Jammu
Tuesday 26 June , 2018 Is Judiciary the Keeper of India’s Environmental Woes?
Monday 25 June , 2018 How Family Pressures Drove a Same-sex couple in Gujarat to Commit Suicide
Saturday 23 June , 2018 Eastern Peripheral Expressway: The Plunder- Ridden Pollution Remover
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Once Upon A Time in Hollywood: Brad Pitt, Leonardo DiCaprio's First Look Will Leave You Excited for Tarantino's Masterpiece
- Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga Teaser: Sonam Kapoor, Anil Kapoor Star in a Typical Love Story With a Dramatic Twist
- These Photos of Aishwarya Rai With Frank Gatson While Filming Fanney Khan Song Have Gone Viral
- When Donald Trump's Joke on Cristiano Ronaldo Fell Flat
- FIFA World Cup 2018: Sister Dislocates Shoulder Celebrating Neymar's Goal