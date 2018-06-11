GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Recruitment 2018: Tax Inspector, Assistant Programmer & Other Posts, Apply before 7th and 8th July 2018

Interested and eligible candidates must apply for the relevant post for Commercial Tax Inspector on or before 8th July 2018 and for the post of Assistant Programmer and Sub-Inspector, Excise on or before 7th July 2018.

Updated:June 11, 2018, 7:22 PM IST
Official website of Sikkim Public Service Commission, Sikkim.
Sikkim PSC Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 17 vacancies for various posts including Commercial Tax Inspector under Sikkim Subordinate Revenue Service, Assistant Programmer under Sikkim State Sub-Ordinate Information Technology and Sub - Inspector, Excise under Sikkim State Sub-Ordinate Information Technology has begun on the official website of Sikkim Public Service Commission, Sikkim - spscskm.gov.in. Interested and eligible candidates must apply for the relevant post for Commercial Tax Inspector on or before 8th July 2018 and for the post of Assistant Programmer and Sub-Inspector, Excise on or before 7th July 2018 by following the instructions given below:

How to apply for SKPSC Recruitment 2018?

Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://www.spscskm.gov.in/

Step 2 – Click on ‘Apply Online’ on the homepage

Step 3 – Register yourself first

Step 4 – Login with required credentials

Step 5 – Fill the application form, pay the application fee and complete the application process

Step 6 – Download the confirmation page and take a print out for future reference

Direct Link for Registration - http://164.100.149.196/spsc/register.htm

Direct Link for Login - http://164.100.149.196/spsc/login.htm

Application Fee:

The applicants need to pay an application fee of Rs.150 for all the posts mentioned above.

SKPSC Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:

Total Posts: 17

Commercial Tax Inspector - 12

Unreserved – 2

Bhutia/ Lepcha – 1

Bhutia/ Lepcha (Women) – 1

Other Backward Class - Central List – 2

Other Backward Class - State List – 1

Other Backward Class - State List (Women) – 1

Scheduled Tribe – 2

Scheduled Caste – 1

Primitive Tribe – 1

Sub - Inspector, Excise – 2

Unreserved – 1

Bhutia Lepcha – 1

Assistant Programmer – 3

Unreserved – 1

Bhutia Lepcha – 1

Other Backward Classes – Central List - 1

Eligibility Criteria:

Commercial Tax Inspector – The applicant must possess Bachelor’s Degree with Mathematics from a recognized University.

Sub - Inspector, Excise – The applicant must possess Bachelor’s Degree from a recognized University.

Assistant Programmer – The applicant must possess Bachelor’s of Computer Application Degree (BCA) from a recognized University/Institute

Applicants must read through the official advertisement to ascertain their eligibility before applying.

http://www.spscskm.gov.in/

Age Limit:

Commercial Tax Inspector - The applicants must fall in the age bracket of 21 to 40 years as on 31st May 2018.

Sub - Inspector, Excise - The applicants must fall in the age bracket of 18 to 30 years as on 31st May 2018

Assistant Programmer - The applicants must fall in the age bracket of 18 to 40 years as on 31st May 2018.

Age relaxation rules apply as stated in the official advertisement above.

Pay Scale:

Commercial Tax Inspector - Rs.9300 – Rs.34,800 with Grade Pay of Rs. 3800 per month.

Sub - Inspector, Excise - Rs.5200 – Rs.20,200 with Grade Pay of Rs.3400 per month.

Assistant Programmer – Rs.9300 – Rs.34,800 with Grade Pay of Rs.3800 per month.

Selection Process:

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of a Written Examination and an interview.

