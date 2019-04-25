English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Red Alert for Tamil Nadu as Cyclone Fani May Land on April 30
The National Disaster Management Authority said heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places was likely over Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.
Chennai: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a ‘red alert’ in Tamil Nadu for April 30 and May 1. The press release, issued by the IMD, said Cyclone Fani was likely to hit the state over two days and very heavy rainfall are expected in coastal Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.
The alert said “rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy falls at a few places with extremely heavy at isolated places” is expected during the two days in the state.
Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea during these two days.
The National Disaster Management Authority wrote on Twitter, “Heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places likely over #Tamilnadu & #Puducherry and Heavy Rainfall at isolated places likely over #Assam & #Meghalaya, #Arunachal Pradesh, and Sub-Himalayan #WestBengal & #Sikkim.”
Pradeep John, who is popularly known as ‘Tamil Nadu Weatherman’ for his regular posts and updates on local weather on his Facebook page, said: “Slowly consensus is coming in from all numerical weather models. The ridge building up will block the cyclone going away… As the forecasted cyclone is expected to stall because of the ridge, this is going to dump lots and lots and lots of rains where ever it is going to cross and surrounding areas. Droughts to floods can happen in some areas, if this going to cross Tamil Nadu. One more day needed to accurately say this is going to be for Tami Nadu. It is as of 60% favorable to Tamil Nadu… This cyclone if it crosses near Chennai, it will solve all our water problems and all our lakes will be filled up to the brim. Sadly it will be powerful, we need to sacrifice some of the trees for the water sake.”
