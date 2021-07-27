Red Alert in Himachal Pradesh, Heavy Rain Likely Today and Tomorrow

In Himachal Pradesh, a red alert has been issued by the weather department for two districts. On Tuesday and Wednesday, heavy rain is expected in several districts across the state. There has been continuous rain in Himachal since Monday night. The Shimla Center of Meteorology has issued a landslide warning. People have been advised to stay away from rivers and streams. Bad weather is expected to be across the state until August 1.

From late Sunday night to around 11 a.m. on Monday, it rained heavily in Kangra district. On Monday, landslides occurred in two locations in Chamba. The Bharmour Highway has been closed as a result of this. The route to Kaza is also closed. On Monday afternoon, traffic on the Mandi-Pathankot highway was halted for almost two hours due to a landslide near Gumma.

Nahan received 28.8 mm of rain on Monday, Kangra 26.0 mm, Sundernagar 22.8 mm, Jogindernagar 22.5 mm, Shahpur 14.0 mm, Dharamsala 11.0 mm, Mandi 9.0 mm, Shimla 3.0 mm. During the 43-day rainy season,196 people have died in Himachal, according to Sudesh Mokta, special secretary of the state’s revenue department.

The Meteorological Department has issued a red alert for two districts for July 27 and July 28. An orange alert is on for July 29. and a yellow alert for July 30. In five districts of Himachal, flood alerts have also been issued.

The highest temperature in Himachal Pradesh on Monday dropped by two degrees. Maximum temperatures of 31 degrees Celsius were recorded in Una, 30.6 degrees Celsius in Bhuntar, 29.0 degrees Celsius in Bilaspur, 28.8 degrees Celsius in Hamirpur, 29.9 degrees Celsius in Chamba, 28.4 degrees Celsius in Kangra, 27.2 degrees Celsius in Dharamsala-Keylong, Sundernagar 26.2 degrees Celsius, Nahan 25.1, Kalpa 24.1, Shimla 20.8 degrees Celsius, and Dalhousie 19.4 degrees Celsius.

