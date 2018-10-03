English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Red Alert in Three Kerala Districts; CM Vijayan Seeks Centre's Assistance, Warns Tourists
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has sought help from the Centre while also asking the disaster management team to assess the situation in Kerala.
A man carries a basket of bananas next to houses immersed in flood waters in Ernakulam district of Kerala in August. (File image: AFP)
Even as Kerala continues to recover from the devastating floods that ravaged the state, the Met department on Wednesday issued a red alert for three districts of the state.
The weather department has predicted very heavy rainfall and thunderstorms in several parts of the state and have cautioned Thrissur, Palakkad and Idukki.
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has sought help from the Centre while also asking the disaster management team to assess the situation.
The state is expected to witness severe rainfall starting October 5, which is likely to develop into a cyclonic storm.
Vijayan said, “IMD has issued a warning about a low-pressure area in the Arabian Sea close to Sri Lankan coast. This is likely to develop into a cyclonic storm and a warning has been issued on the same. The predicted trajectory will be along the coast of Lakshadweep.”
The chief minister also issued a warning for fishermen to not venture into the sea till Friday.
He also warned tourists to avoid travelling in hilly areas, especially Munnar.
Later, Vijayan said in a tweet, “Met Centre has predicted that heavy (7-11 cm in 24 hours) to very heavy (12-20 cm in 24 hours) rainfall is likely to occur at 1 or 2 places in Kerala on 3rd, 4th, 5th & 6th of October. Extremely heavy rainfall (21 cm & above in 24 hrs) is likely to occur at 1 or 2 places on 7th.”
| Edited by: Sanchari Chatterjee
