Red Alert Issued in 4 Districts of Kerala as Burevi Nears, Cyclone to Cross TN Coast Tomorrow

As cyclonic storm Burevi approaches the southern coast of India, the Met department on Wednesday issued red alert for December 3 in four districts of Kerala, including Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta and Alappuzha.

Burevi is expected to cross the south Tamil Nadu coast amidst Pamban and Kanniyakumari between December 3 and December 4 with a wind speed of 70-80 kmph, gusting at 90 kmph, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Wednesday.

In a weather bulletin, the IMD said Burevi, over southwest Bay of Bengal, moved west-northwestwards with a speed of 25 kmph during past six hours and lay centred, as at 11.30 am, about 140 km east of Trincomalee (Sri Lanka), 370 km east-southeast of Pamban (India) and 550 km nearly east-northeast of Kanniyakumari (India).

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) also warned of squally weather, with wind speed reaching 45-55 kmph and gusting to 65 kmph, over Ramanathapuram, Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli and Kanyakumari districts on Wednesday. Similarly for Thursday and Friday, it has warned of squally weather with wind speed, reaching 70-80 kmph and gusting to 90 kmph, in the four districts.

It is very likely to cross Trincomalee coast of Sri Lanka on the night of December 2. The island nation evacuated 75,000 people from homes on the east coast as tropical cyclone Burevi barrels towards it packing winds of 80 kph to 90 kph (50 mph to 56 mph).

According to the IMD, on December 3 noon, Burevi will be centred close to Pamban.

Meanwhile, teams from National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been sent to Kanniyakumari, Tuticorin, Tirunelveli and Madurai, the state government has said. In Nagercoil, relief camps are being set up.

Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Tuesday said all precautionary measures are in place to minimise the possible damage that could be caused by the weather system and urged people to stay indoors. The chief minister appealed to people, particularly those in the southern districts, not to step out unnecessarily between December 1 and 4.

The chief minister directed the monitoring officials of districts including Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli and Tuticorin to oversee the precautionary measures there. Palaniswami, who chaired a high-level meeting to assess the cyclone's impending impact, called upon the public not to panic over the new cyclonic storm as all precautionary measures have been taken on war-footing.

Earlier, cyclone Nivar had crossed the coast between Tamil Nadu and Puducherry on November 26.

With inputs from IANS