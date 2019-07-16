Take the pledge to vote

Red Alert Issued in Six Kerala Districts as Met Department Predicts Extremely Heavy Rains

The red alert, denoting likelihood of very heavy to extremely heavy rain, has been issued in Idukki, Malappuram , Wayanad, Kannur, Ernakulam and Thrissur districts on different days from July 18-20.

PTI

Updated:July 16, 2019, 7:17 PM IST
Image for representation only
Thiruvananthapuram: With the weather office predicting extremely heavy rains in the coming days for Kerala, a red alert has been issued in the state's six districts, including Idukki and Malappuram, from July 18.

Extremely heavy rains-- over 204 mm rains in 24 hours, have been forecast, a India Meterological Department (IMD) bulletin said.

The second spell of the South West Monsoon is starting Wednesday and there is a possibility of formation of low pressure in the Bay of Bengal, Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) sources told PTI.

"Since there are possiblities of flooding and landslides, people have been asked to be extremely cautious and take necessary precaution to keep themselves safe," Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said in a Facebook Post.

Officials have asked to open control rooms at taluk level.

Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea as strong winds from westerly direction and speed reaching 40-50 kmph is likely along and off the Kerala and Lakshadweep coasts.

The South West Monsoon had made its footfall in Kerala on June 8, a week late, marking the official commencement of the four-month rainfall season in the country.

There has been a 46 per cent deficiency of rainfall till July 15.

