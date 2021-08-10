Red Alert Sounded at Bhubaneswar Airport Ahead of Independence Day

Authorities of the Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA) have issued a red alert and bolstered security as part of measures ahead of Independence Day, officials said on Tuesday. BPIA Director Pravat Ranjan Beuria said the red alert will remain in force from Tuesday till August 20. Entry to the terminals at the airport on visitor pass will be prohibited during the period, and more armed personnel would be deployed at the airport, Beuria said.

There will be a three-tier security cover at the airport. CISF personnel will track the movement of passengers through 67 CCTV cameras installed at the domestic terminal, he said.

Two armed jawans each will be posted in 13 watchtowers in 24-hour shifts to keep a strict vigil, the official said, adding, perimeter security will also be strengthened.

The airport authorities have included more CISF personnel in the quick response team (QRT), too. As per the standard operating procedures, if any bag or object is found at any place in the airport lying unclaimed for 15 minutes, security personnel will immediately seize it, he said.

