Red Alert Sounded in 10 North Karnataka Districts as Heavy Rains Prompt Flash Floods

Red alert has been sounded in 10 districts across Karnataka as heavy rains continued to pound them, causing flash floods, inundating low-laying areas and disrupting normal life, an official said on Wednesday.

"Red alert has been sounded in 10 districts across the coastal, and northern regions of the state, as heavy rains are predicted to lash the area over the next 2-3 days due to low pressure and strong winds," a state Meteorological Department official told IANS here.

The 10 districts are Bagalkot, Belagavi, Dharwad, Gadag, Haveri, Kalaburagi, Raichur and Vijayapura in the north region and Dakshina Kannada and Uttara Kannada in the coastal region.

"As the southwest monsoon has extended beyond September, the state received 38 per cent excess rainfall over the last two weeks, at 104 mm as against 76 mm average from October 1-14 morning," the official said.

On Tuesday, the rainfall across the state was 24 mm as against 4.6 mm, a whopping 427 per cent increase.

"The coastal region received 57 per cent excess rainfall, at 172 mm against average 110 mm. On Tuesday, 74 mm rainfall was recorded against 5.3 mm average," the official said.

Similarly, 82 per cent excess rainfall was recorded in the northern region, with 120 mm till Tuesday against the average 66 mm. The region had 32 mm rain against 3.5 mm, which is a 799 per cent departure from the average.

In the state's southern region, rainfall in the first 2 weeks was average 78 mm, though it was 54 percent excess on Tuesday with 8.2 mm as against 5.3 mm average.

"The heavy rains and strong surface winds wreaked havoc in the affected districts, with water overflowing roads and bridges, uprooting several trees and electric poles and causing water-logging in towns and villages," said the official.

The overflowing Doni river has disrupted vehicular traffic on bridges in Bagalkot district while incessant rains damaged 130 houses in Vijayapura district.

The relentless rains have also damaged kharif crops awaiting harvesting this month. Horticulture and floriculture were also affected as excess water in the fields spoiled vegetables and fruits and flowers.

According to the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC), Bidar, Kalaburagi and Yadgir were the worst affected, as streams were in spate with many lakes overflowing and inundating villages.

In Chincholi taluk of Kalaburagi district, the stop-gates of Nagarala and Chandrampalli lakes were opened, flooding the nearby villages.

The monsoon was vigorous over coastal and northern and active over southern areas of the state during the last 24 hours.

Kolluru in Udupi districts recorded 24 cm, Mulki in Dakshina Kannada and Kota in Udupi districts 17 cm each, Mangaluru and Mani in Dakshina Kannada district, Basavakalyan and Manthala in Bidar district 15 cm each.

Moderate to heavy rains and thunder-showers likely to occur at most places over coastal and northern areas and at many places over southern parts of the state over the next 48 rains.

With squally weather with 45-55 kmph wind speed to prevail over the state's west coast, fishermen have been warned against venturing into sea.