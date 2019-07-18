Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Red Alert Sounded in Three Kerala Districts as IMD Predicts Very Heavy Rainfall

The alarm has been sounded for Idukki district from July 18 to 20, Pathanamthitta and Kottayam districts for July 19.

PTI

Updated:July 18, 2019, 6:09 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Red Alert Sounded in Three Kerala Districts as IMD Predicts Very Heavy Rainfall
Children play in a puddle of water as it rains at a sea front in Kochi, India June 9, 2019. (Image: REUTERS)
Loading...

Thiruvananthapuram: With the southwest monsoon set to intensify in Kerala over the next few days, the India Meteorological Department has sounded a red alert in Idukki, Pathanamthitta and Kottayam districts of the state.

The alarm has been sounded for Idukki district from July 18 to 20, Pathanamthitta and Kottayam districts for July 19.

The red alert has been given from July 19 as heavy to very heavy rainfall would occur in Ernakulam district.

The red alert is a call to immediately take preventive steps to evacuate people from vulnerable areas to shelter camps and provide others with emergency kits.

The districts are likely to receive extremely heavy rainfall upwards of 20 cm, an IMD official told PTI.

The officials said, Alappuzha district received heavy rainfall on July 17 with 6 cm of rain.

Other districts are predicted to get isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall on these days, though a red alert has not been issued for them.

Fishermen living on the coast of Kerala and Lakshadweep area have been cautioned not to venture out to sea due to strong winds from the northwesterly direction reaching speeds of 40-50 kmph.

The southwest monsoon had set in on June 8, a week late, marking the official commencement of the four-month rainfall season.

There has been 46 per cent rainfall deficit till July 15, official sources said.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram