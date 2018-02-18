Congress Throws Out MLA's Son for Assaulting Youth at Bengaluru Restaurant, But No Arrest Yet

Offenders should be punished to the full extent of law regardless of who they are. No less, no more.@CPBlr will take action as per law and bring the guilty to book. https://t.co/H0Km8zauVz — Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) February 18, 2018

Here is a news report of the incident: https://t.co/Asl0mgQ98h

NA Haris is the MLA for my constituency; such behaviour is unacceptable. I hope the CM @siddaramaiah takes prompt action against father and son. — Ramachandra Guha (@Ram_Guha) February 18, 2018

Ghastly incident..nobody is above law..police have to take strict action and arrest all concerned, who so ever they may be. Also Mohammed Haris Nalapad will be expelled from the Congress party for his involvement in this terrible act.

Condemn in the strongest words. https://t.co/nu3sqaUyvq — Dinesh Gundu Rao (@dineshgrao) February 18, 2018

Dear @prakashraaj wow!! D praises u showered upon a young lad about his upbringing. Very true that! U went on #JustAsking everyone about everything. Now will u visit d innocent victim who was beaten up by someone u openly endorsed, Will u slap the criminal?#Bengaluru @dp_satish pic.twitter.com/ny9ltbPJxi — Abinash Ganesh (@youdle) February 18, 2018

https://t.co/oWcwVaGzZg. I strongly condemn this act and strongest action should be taken against such acts. our society can not tolerate such arrogance who ever he is. — Prakash Raj (@prakashraaj) February 18, 2018