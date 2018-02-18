Congress Throws Out MLA's Son for Assaulting Youth at Bengaluru Restaurant, But No Arrest Yet
The allegations come as a major embarrassment to the Congress-led Karnataka government in an election year.
Mohammad Nalapad, the Bangalore District Youth Congress General Secretary, is the son of Congress MLA NA Harris.
Nalapad, the Bangalore District Youth Congress General Secretary, was expelled from the party for six years hours after he and 10 of his supporters were booked for the Saturday night assault.
Arrests were, however, yet to be made as Nalapad remained untraceable. Bengaluru police commissioner Sunil Kumar suspended Cubbon Park Circle Inspector Vijay Hadagali and also recommended the suspension of ACP Manjunath Thalwar for failing to make the arrest.
According to sources, both were close to the MLA and had allegedly tried to hush up the matter. The case has now been transferred to the city crime branch.
The victim, identified as Dollars Colony resident Vidwath, was having dinner at a high-end restaurant in UB City when Mohammad Nalapad and his friends walked in at 11:30pm. The group reportedly told Vidwath, who had a plaster on one of his legs, to “sit properly”.
After a heated exchange, Nalapad and his friends allegedly attacked Vidwath and beat him up. The victim was rushed to the nearby Mallya Hospital for treatment, but the group reportedly followed him there and allegedly beat him up again. Nalapad and his friends allegedly also tried to attack the victim’s brother.
The victim, identified as Vidwath, is undergoing treatment at Mallya Hospital.
Haris paid a visit to the hospital later in the night, following which the opposition BJP and JD(S) alleged that the lawmaker was “trying to hush up the case”.
On Sunday, Haris claimed he was unaware of his son’s whereabouts. “It is an unfortunate incident. I met the victim and his family. I don't know where he (Nalapad) is. His phone is switched off. Let the law take its course,” the MLA said.
Speaking to News18, Siddaramaiah said his government would uphold the law. "I have seen your report and ordered the strictest possible action against Haris' son. The police will arrest him. No such criminal act will be tolerated. Law is same for all. We uphold it."
On Twitter, the Chief Minister said the offenders would be punished “regardless of who they are”.
Offenders should be punished to the full extent of law regardless of who they are. No less, no more.@CPBlr will take action as per law and bring the guilty to book. https://t.co/H0Km8zauVz— Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) February 18, 2018
The Chief Minister was responding to a tweet by historian Ramachandra Guha.
Here is a news report of the incident: https://t.co/Asl0mgQ98h— Ramachandra Guha (@Ram_Guha) February 18, 2018
NA Haris is the MLA for my constituency; such behaviour is unacceptable. I hope the CM @siddaramaiah takes prompt action against father and son.
Calling it a “ghastly incident”, Dinesh Gundu Row, the working president of Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee, said police would arrest all the accused.
Ghastly incident..nobody is above law..police have to take strict action and arrest all concerned, who so ever they may be. Also Mohammed Haris Nalapad will be expelled from the Congress party for his involvement in this terrible act.— Dinesh Gundu Rao (@dineshgrao) February 18, 2018
Condemn in the strongest words. https://t.co/nu3sqaUyvq
Questions were also asked of Prakash Raj as Twitterati shared an old video of the actor heaping praises on Nalapad.
Dear @prakashraaj wow!! D praises u showered upon a young lad about his upbringing. Very true that! U went on #JustAsking everyone about everything. Now will u visit d innocent victim who was beaten up by someone u openly endorsed, Will u slap the criminal?#Bengaluru @dp_satish pic.twitter.com/ny9ltbPJxi— Abinash Ganesh (@youdle) February 18, 2018
The actor was quick to condemn the actions of the MLA’s son and said that action should be taken against him.
https://t.co/oWcwVaGzZg. I strongly condemn this act and strongest action should be taken against such acts. our society can not tolerate such arrogance who ever he is.— Prakash Raj (@prakashraaj) February 18, 2018
