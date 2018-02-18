GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
3-min read

Congress Throws Out MLA's Son for Assaulting Youth at Bengaluru Restaurant, But No Arrest Yet

The allegations come as a major embarrassment to the Congress-led Karnataka government in an election year.

D P Satish | News18dp_satish

Updated:February 18, 2018, 11:45 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Congress Throws Out MLA's Son for Assaulting Youth at Bengaluru Restaurant, But No Arrest Yet
Mohammad Nalapad, the Bangalore District Youth Congress General Secretary, is the son of Congress MLA NA Harris.
Bengaluru: An embarrassed Congress was forced to expel MLA NA Haris’ son Mohammad Nalapad on Sunday following a News18 report on an attack by the latter and his friends on a youth in an upscale Bengaluru restaurant.

Nalapad, the Bangalore District Youth Congress General Secretary, was expelled from the party for six years hours after he and 10 of his supporters were booked for the Saturday night assault.

Arrests were, however, yet to be made as Nalapad remained untraceable. Bengaluru police commissioner Sunil Kumar suspended Cubbon Park Circle Inspector Vijay Hadagali and also recommended the suspension of ACP Manjunath Thalwar for failing to make the arrest.

According to sources, both were close to the MLA and had allegedly tried to hush up the matter. The case has now been transferred to the city crime branch.

The victim, identified as Dollars Colony resident Vidwath, was having dinner at a high-end restaurant in UB City when Mohammad Nalapad and his friends walked in at 11:30pm. The group reportedly told Vidwath, who had a plaster on one of his legs, to “sit properly”.

After a heated exchange, Nalapad and his friends allegedly attacked Vidwath and beat him up. The victim was rushed to the nearby Mallya Hospital for treatment, but the group reportedly followed him there and allegedly beat him up again. Nalapad and his friends allegedly also tried to attack the victim’s brother.

WhatsApp Image 2018-02-18 at 07.37.06
The victim, identified as Vidwath, is undergoing treatment at Mallya Hospital.

Haris paid a visit to the hospital later in the night, following which the opposition BJP and JD(S) alleged that the lawmaker was “trying to hush up the case”.

On Sunday, Haris claimed he was unaware of his son’s whereabouts. “It is an unfortunate incident. I met the victim and his family. I don't know where he (Nalapad) is. His phone is switched off. Let the law take its course,” the MLA said.

The allegations come as a major embarrassment to the Congress-led Karnataka government in an election year.

Speaking to News18, Siddaramaiah said his government would uphold the law. "I have seen your report and ordered the strictest possible action against Haris' son. The police will arrest him. No such criminal act will be tolerated. Law is same for all. We uphold it."

On Twitter, the Chief Minister said the offenders would be punished “regardless of who they are”.



The Chief Minister was responding to a tweet by historian Ramachandra Guha.



Calling it a “ghastly incident”, Dinesh Gundu Row, the working president of Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee, said police would arrest all the accused.



Questions were also asked of Prakash Raj as Twitterati shared an old video of the actor heaping praises on Nalapad.



The actor was quick to condemn the actions of the MLA’s son and said that action should be taken against him.


Also Watch

| Edited by: Nitya Thirumalai
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You