Red Fort to Host Cultural Festival 'Bharat Bhagya Vidhata' from March 25

A 10-day ‘Red Fort Festival – Bharat Bhagya Vidhata’ event showcasing India’s history, art, heritage, culture and cuisine will be held at the iconic 17th-century monument from March 25. The festival is part of the government’s Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, celebrating 75 years of India’s Independence. It is a collaboration of the Union Culture Ministry and the Dalmia Bharat Group which has adopted the Red Fort as its Monument Mitra.

Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi last year to celebrate a progressive independent India, its rich cultural heritage and its achievements. The ‘Red Fort Festival – Bharat Bhagya Vidhata’ will include a projection on the exterior walls of the Red Fort showcasing India’s history, an exhibition of the nation’s achievements through the years and a host of cultural programs featuring the country’s vibrant arts and craftsmanship. “The inaugural Red Fort Festival – Bharat Bhagya Vidhata will highlight our culture and traditions as has never been seen before. “We hope this will enable visitors, and especially our youth, to build connections between our nation’s current progress and our ancient glory, by understanding values that are India-centric as well as globally relevant," said Puneet Dalmia, MD, Dalmia Bharat Limited. The event will also feature a culinary explosion of regional cuisines and specially curated song and dance performances paying homage to the country’s glorious history of unity in diversity.

Highlighting the history of India in engaging and interactive sequences, the Red Fort Festival – Bharat Bhagya Vidhata is planned as an annual event, underlining themes such as the freedom struggle, ideas, resolve and achievements at 75 and beyond. The festival will come to a close on April 3.

