Christmas 2019
News18 » India
1-min read

Red Sand Boa Snake Rescued in MP, 3 Minors Among 5 Detained

According to police, these rare non-poisonous snakes are used for making certain medicines, cosmetics and in black magic, and are in huge demand in the international market.

PTI

Updated:December 30, 2019, 10:24 AM IST
Red Sand Boa Snake Rescued in MP, 3 Minors Among 5 Detained
Image for Representation.

Rajgarh (MP): A red sand boa snake, worth around Rs 1.25 crore, was rescued from five persons, who were trying to sell it in Narsinghgarh town in Rajgarh district of Madhya Pradesh on Sunday, an official said.

The five accused, including three minors, have been taken into custody, the official said.

According to police, these rare non-poisonous snakes are used for making certain medicines, cosmetics and in black magic, and are in huge demand in the international market. They are also believed to bring good luck and wealth.

"Our informer overheard three persons speaking on a mobile and striking a deal to sell the snake at Narsinghgarh bus stand. He immediately alerted the police," Narsinghgarh police station Kailash Bhardwaj said.

"A police team rushed to the spot and recovered the snake from a plastic bag that two of the accused- Pawan Nagar and Shyam Gurjar- were carrying. Along with the duo, three minors were also rounded up," he added.

As per the initial investigation, this snake can fetch Rs 1.25 crore, Bhardwaj added.

"The accused told us that they had bought the snake from Sehore district in Madhya Pradesh and came to Narsinghgarh to sell it," he said, adding that the accused have been charged under the Wildlife (Protection) Act.

