Redmi K30 5G With 12GB RAM, 512GB Storage Gets Listed on TENAA

A high-end variant of the Redmi K30 5G with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage is expected to launch soon.

News18.com

Updated:December 20, 2019, 12:29 PM IST
Redmi K30 5G With 12GB RAM, 512GB Storage Gets Listed on TENAA
A high-end variant of the Redmi K30 5G with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage is expected to launch soon.

Xiaomi’s latest offering, the Redmi K30 and Redmi K30 5G were launched in China just last week and soon enough we now have a new variant that has been listed on TENAA with model number M2001G7AE. The handset was originally launched with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. However, a refreshed listing on TENNA suggests that the 5G version of the phone will soon have a new variant with 12GB RAM and 512GB of internal storage. Essentially this means that Xiaomi might be planning to launch a beefier version of the handset soon enough.

As of now, there has been no confirmation from Xiaomi’s end, and their official website Mi.com still shows the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage phone as the top model. The Redmi K30 5G high-end model is priced in China at CNY 2,899 (Rs 29,500 approx). The upcoming version with 12GB RAM + 512GB storage is obviously going to be priced much more than that.

The Redmi K30 5G is powered by the new Snapdragon 765G SoC and is offered in 64GB, 128GB and 256B storage options. There is a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (2400x1080 pixels) hole-punch display with 20:9 aspect ratio, 120Hz refresh rate, and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. At the back, the handset sports a quad rear camera setup including a 64-megapixel Sony IMX686 1/1.7-inch sensor, with a 6P lens system offering an f/1.89 aperture. There is also a 5-megapixel macro lens, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and an 8-megapixel sensor with 120 degree wide-angle lens. At the front, there is a dual selfie camera setup with a 20-megapixel main sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

Other features include a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, a 4,500mAh battery with 30W fast charging support, NFC, 5G connectivity with dual-SIM slots, USB Type-C port, a 3.5mm audio jack and runs on MIUI 11 based on Android 10.

